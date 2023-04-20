Support Resistance Propulsion Targets

차트에 지지 및 저항 수준과 추진 캔들 갭을 자동으로 그려주므로 다음 가격 방향 및/또는 잠재적 반전 가능성을 확인할 수 있습니다.

이 보조지표는 제 웹사이트(시장 구조 트레이더)에서 가르치는 포지션 트레이딩 방법론의 일부로 사용하도록 설계되었으며 타겟팅 및 잠재적 진입을 위한 주요 정보를 표시합니다.

이 보조지표에는 2가지 핵심 기능과 4가지 추가 기능이 있습니다:
핵심 기능 1 - 일일, 주간 및 월간 시간대의 자동 지지선 및 저항선
이 인디케이터는 지난 2일에서 최대 6주 및 몇 달 전의 가장 최근 지원 및 저항 수준을 자동으로 가져옵니다. 이러한 레벨의 모양을 원하는 대로 완전히 사용자 지정하고 표시되는 레벨 수를 표시할 수 있습니다. 이러한 주요 레벨은 종종 가격이 하락하거나 반전되는 주요 지지 및 저항 구간으로 작용합니다. 또한 가격이 향할 목표가 되기도 하므로 가격이 전환되기 전에 거래할 수 있는 잠재적 거리를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다.

핵심 기능 2 - 추진 캔들 갭 타겟
추진 갭 캔들은 은행과 기관이 모든 시장에서 대규모 포지션을 실행하여 만든 강력하고 빠른 움직임입니다. 이러한 대형 캔들은 일단 형성되면 두 가지 주요 용도로 사용됩니다.

1. 대규모 시장 참여자들이 가격이 일정 기간 동안 계속 움직일 방향을 선택했기 때문에 방향성 신호로 작용합니다.

2. 더 중요한 것은 이러한 영역은 종종 다른 대형 플레이어가 포지션에서 "오프사이드"에 걸리게 하고 가격은 대부분의 경우 이 수준으로 되돌아가기 때문에 타겟으로 작용한다는 것입니다(스크린샷 참조).

추진 캔들 갭은 주로 타겟팅 목적으로 트레이딩에 진입할 때 유용하므로 이동의 가장 가능성이 높은 마무리 지점을 확인할 수 있습니다. 이러한 영역은 단기간 내에 90% 이상 재검증된다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 트레이딩에 진입하는 이유와 상관없이 가격이 어디로 향하고 있는지 확실하게 알면 큰 도움이 될 수 있습니다. 위험:보상을 기준으로 거래하는 경우에도 중요한 결정을 내릴 때 사용할 수 있습니다. 거래에서 특정 위험:보상 비율을 목표로 하고 있지만 범위 내에서 잠재적 추진 캔들 갭 목표가 보이지 않거나 너무 가까운 캔들 갭이 보이는 경우 거래가 실행 가능한지 여부를 결정하는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다.

***추가 기능***
차트에 상품 및 차트주기 표시
거래 중인 상품의 차트에 심볼과 차트주기를 표시하면 스크린샷을 찍을 때 향후 거래 분석에 유용하므로 거래 중인 상품과 분석 기간을 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다.

차트에 거래 내역 표시
과거 거래 내역을 차트에 자동으로 표시하여 과거 수익률을 분석하고 진입과 청산이 얼마나 잘 되었는지 확인하여 개선에 도움을 받을 수 있습니다.

손익분기점 또는 평균 가격 수준 + 수익 핍 표시
이 기능은 여러 트레이딩을 통해 포지션을 확장하거나 축소하는 트레이더에게 유용합니다. 손익선은 롱 포지션과 숏 포지션의 평균 가격을 별도로 표시합니다. 거래하는 동안 달러 비용 평균을 사용하거나 헤징 또는 마틴 게일 스타일 진입 방법을 사용하는 경우 거래에서 손익분기점을 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 수익 또는 손실이 발생한 거래의 핍 금액도 차트에 표시되므로 포지션도 핍 단위로 확인할 수 있습니다.

캔들 카운트다운 타이머
차트에서 보고 있는 시간대에 현재 캔들이 닫힐 때까지 남은 시간을 표시합니다. 스캘퍼 또는 캔들이 마감되었을 때만 거래에 참여하는 사람들에게 매우 유용하므로 다음 신호가 언제 발생할 수 있는지 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다.
sahilrao
49
sahilrao 2023.04.27 03:23 
 

Very useful indicator, the best part is Lee uses the Indicator in his daily live sessions which helps tremendously. Thanks

BernardWG
334
BernardWG 2023.04.26 18:14 
 

Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard

Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.04.26 12:01 
 

Good Indicator

리뷰 답변