2MA + BB PRO MTF – Advanced Trend Confirmation Indicator

2MA + BB PRO MTF is a professional-grade multi-timeframe trend confirmation indicator designed for traders who want high-quality, non-repainting signals aligned with higher timeframe market structure.

This indicator combines dual moving average logic, higher timeframe trend confirmation, Bollinger Bands volatility context, and ATR-based momentum strength filtering to eliminate low-quality entries and focus only on high-probability setups.

🚀 Key Features

✔ Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Filter

✔ Uses ONLY closed candles on higher timeframe (no repainting)

✔ TrendTF MA Cross Direction Lock

✔ Trades allowed only within a defined window after TrendTF cross

✔ ATR-based strength (momentum) score filter

✔ Optional Bollinger Bands filter

✔ Clean Buy / Sell arrows

✔ Informative on-chart control panel

✔ Fully customizable parameters

✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes

✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

🧠 How It Works

• Entry signals are generated by MA1 / MA2 crossover on the current timeframe

• Trend direction is confirmed from a higher timeframe (TrendTF)

• Signals are allowed only in the direction of the most recent TrendTF MA cross

• Entries are valid only for a limited number of TrendTF bars after the cross

• Weak signals are filtered using ATR-based strength scoring

• Optional Bollinger Bands filter adds volatility context

All calculations are based on closed candles only, ensuring non-repainting behavior.

⚙ Recommended Settings

• Entry Timeframe: M15 – H1

• Trend Timeframe (TrendTF): H1 or H4

• Best performance in trending markets

⚠ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

© investmentrota – All rights reserved