FX Five Indicator Average Dashboard for MT4

Multi-timeframe dashboard showing the average value of five core momentum indicators across multiple currency pairs to quickly identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

🔹 What the Indicator Does

  • Calculates a single average value of five indicators (0–100)

  • Uses five well-known momentum indicators

  • Displays values across multiple timeframes and symbols

  • Highlights oversold and overbought zones

  • Provides a BUY / SELL decision column based on consecutive timeframe alignment

🔹 Indicators Used (AverageFive)

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Money Flow Index (MFI)

  • Williams’ Percent Range (WPR), normalized to 0–100

  • DeMarker, normalized to 0–100

All five indicators are averaged into one composite value.

🔹 Color Logic

  • Blue (Oversold / BUY)

    • AverageFive value at or below lower threshold

  • Red (Overbought / SELL)

    • AverageFive value at or above upper threshold

  • Neutral (“–”)

    • Value inside normal range

🔹 Decision Column Logic

  • BUY

    • At least N consecutive timeframes below the lower threshold

  • SELL

    • At least N consecutive timeframes above the upper threshold

  • Neutral

    • No sufficient consecutive alignment

🔹 Supported Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  • W1

  • MN1

🔹 Key Features

  • Multi-symbol dashboard view

  • Multi-timeframe analysis

  • Single composite oscillator (0–100)

  • Clean, grid-based visual layout

  • Fast scanning of market extremes

  • Optimized with cached indicator handles

  • Lightweight and non-intrusive

  • No chart clutter

🔹 Input Parameters

  • Dashboard Update Interval

    • Time between dashboard refreshes (seconds)

  • Shift for Calculation

    • 0 = forming candle

    • 1 = last closed candle

  • Period for Calculation

    • Shared period for all five indicators

  • Low Bound Threshold

    • Oversold level

  • High Bound Threshold

    • Overbought level

  • Min Consecutive Timeframes for Decision

    • Number of aligned timeframes required for BUY or SELL decision

  • Dashboard Placement X Coordinate

  • Dashboard Placement Y Coordinate

  • Pairs Column Width

  • Dashboard Cells Width

  • Decision Column Width

  • Dashboard Rows Height

  • Dashboard Text Font Size

  • Oversold Level Color (Buy)

  • Overbought Level Color (Sell)

  • Dashboard Header Color

  • Neutral Zone Color

Pairs

  • Up to 28 symbols

  • Each pair configurable individually

  • Empty fields automatically ignored

🔹 Recommended Usage

  • Market scanning for extremes

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Trade filtering tool

  • Mean-reversion strategies

  • Momentum exhaustion detection

🔹 Important Notes

  • Indicator does not open trades

  • Indicator does not repaint historical values

  • Best used together with price action or trend context

  • Indicator can be attached to any chart and any timeframe


