Gold Momentum Master Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1) Overview Gold Momentum Master is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades. The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading. Strategy Concept The strategy combines momentum detection with volatil
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000. No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks: Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes: Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic.
Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation: Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting: Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size: Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation: Automatically
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction. It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together. When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules.
Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5
O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1:
1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas
RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility currency basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a fully autonomous, dynamic grid system capable of capturing both trends and corrections, BlueBird EA is your ultimate trading companion.
Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD). It intellige
Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1 Xe eru is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). xeeru.com Our way of dealing with the market is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear la
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy. It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts. This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account. It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you. Recommendations:
Timeframe: H1 (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs: EURUSD , EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version : Here! Live
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description: XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) on the M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of candlestick patterns , volatility/volume indicators , and oscillator filters to identify high-probability reversal
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1. This seems simple but it is not, you
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior.
The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market.
It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow.
In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility currency basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum.
Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール -> こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS
INDICEMENT は、 専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 この
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Gyroscope professional forex expert (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs) alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts.
The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。
2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号: ここをクリック
MT4バージョン： こちらをクリック
クォンタムキングチャンネル: ここをクリック
***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください!
正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。
Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the Big Forex Players EA designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the biggest Banks (positions are sent from our database t
プロップしっかり準備完了! ( SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here
Live Signal
ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
ようこそ GoldSKY EAは、 XAUUSD（金）向けの高性能デイトレードプログラムです。当社チームによって開発され、… 当座預金口座、資金を入金したビジネス口座、ビジネス通話！ IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSkyは 1分足チャートを使用しています。5年間および10年間のテスト結果はコメント欄でご覧いただけます。システムは長期間にわたり同じ構成で正常に動作しており、その信頼性と安定性を実証しています。 この自動取引システ
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、AUDCAD 向けに設計された高度なトレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的なトレーディング エクスペリエンスを卓越したものにします。 7,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴
Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために