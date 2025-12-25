Overview

Aurex AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value discipline, controlled risk, and consistency, rather than high-frequency or aggressive trading. Aurex AI trades selectively, with a strict limit of one trade per day, ensuring quality-focused execution instead of overtrading.

The system is built on a real institutional-style trading strategy, enhanced by an AI-based market filtering layer that improves entry timing and trade quality.

Launch Pricing Structure

Aurex AI is released with a limited launch pricing model to reward early adopters.

Launch Price: $50

(First 10 sales only — 2 copies remaining at $50)

After first 10 sales:

Price increases to $150

Ongoing Increases:

Price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales

Final Target Price: $499

Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increases permanently.

Early buyers lock in their price and receive all future updates.

Live Trading Signal A verified live trading signal is available via the official MQL5 Signals service: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419 The signal allows users to review:



Full trade history



Drawdown and risk behavior



Account statistics



Long-term performance consistency

Core Strategy (Institutional Framework)

Aurex AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.

The strategy includes:

Market structure and directional bias

High-probability price reaction zones

Liquidity-aware execution behavior

Session-based and volatility-aligned logic

All trade entries, exits, and Stop Loss rules are predefined and deterministic.

The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.

AI Component – Smart Market Filtering

The AI component in Aurex AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.

AI is used to:

Filter out unfavorable market conditions

Identify periods where volume and participation are likely to increase

Avoid low-liquidity or random market phases

Improve entry timing within valid institutional setups

The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.

Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.

Trading Rules Overview

Maximum 1 trade per day

Trades executed only when all conditions align

No forced or continuous trading

Fully automated execution

Risk Management

Aurex AI follows strict risk discipline:

Stop Loss on every trade

One active position at a time

No grid strategies

No martingale

No averaging of losing trades

Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.

INPUT SETTINGS

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aurex AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

Auto AI Risk (Recommended)

Automatically calculates lot size based on: Account balance Stop Loss distance Internal AI logic

Percentage of Account Balance

Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

Fixed Amount (Account Currency)

Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

Fixed Lot Size

Uses a constant lot size per trade.



Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)

The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.

When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level: Low – Conservative exposure Medium (Default) – Balanced risk High – Increased exposure Extreme – Aggressive exposure

If any other position sizing method is selected

(Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)

the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.

This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.

Recovery Mode

Optional controlled recovery after a Stop Loss:

Adjustable lot multiplier

Limited number of recovery trades

Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.

(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED) ⚠ Mandatory after purchase After purchasing Aurex AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality. Without completing AI activation:

❗ The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades Activation is simple and fully guided.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Trading Mode: Fully automated

Maximum trades: 1 per day

Default settings: Optimized and recommended

Broker Notice All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.

Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Aurex AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.

Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always use proper risk management.