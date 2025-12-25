Aurex AI
- エキスパート
- Hizbullah Mangal
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Overview
Aurex AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value discipline, controlled risk, and consistency, rather than high-frequency or aggressive trading. Aurex AI trades selectively, with a strict limit of one trade per day, ensuring quality-focused execution instead of overtrading.
The system is built on a real institutional-style trading strategy, enhanced by an AI-based market filtering layer that improves entry timing and trade quality.
Launch Pricing Structure
Aurex AI is released with a limited launch pricing model to reward early adopters.
Launch Price: $50
(First 10 sales only — 2 copies remaining at $50)
After first 10 sales:
Price increases to $150
Ongoing Increases:
Price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales
Final Target Price: $499
Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increases permanently.
Early buyers lock in their price and receive all future updates.
Live Trading Signal
A verified live trading signal is available via the official MQL5 Signals service:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419
The signal allows users to review:
Full trade history
Drawdown and risk behavior
Account statistics
Long-term performance consistency
Core Strategy (Institutional Framework)
Aurex AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.
The strategy includes:
-
Market structure and directional bias
-
High-probability price reaction zones
-
Liquidity-aware execution behavior
-
Session-based and volatility-aligned logic
All trade entries, exits, and Stop Loss rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.
AI Component – Smart Market Filtering
The AI component in Aurex AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.
AI is used to:
-
Filter out unfavorable market conditions
-
Identify periods where volume and participation are likely to increase
-
Avoid low-liquidity or random market phases
-
Improve entry timing within valid institutional setups
The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.
Trading Rules Overview
-
Maximum 1 trade per day
-
Trades executed only when all conditions align
-
No forced or continuous trading
-
Fully automated execution
Risk Management
Aurex AI follows strict risk discipline:
-
Stop Loss on every trade
-
One active position at a time
-
No grid strategies
-
No martingale
-
No averaging of losing trades
Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.
INPUT SETTINGS
Position Sizing & Risk Control
Aurex AI supports multiple position sizing methods:
-
Auto AI Risk (Recommended)
Automatically calculates lot size based on:
-
Account balance
-
Stop Loss distance
-
Internal AI logic
-
-
Percentage of Account Balance
Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.
-
Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).
-
Fixed Lot Size
Uses a constant lot size per trade.
Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)
The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.
-
When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:
-
Low – Conservative exposure
-
Medium (Default) – Balanced risk
-
High – Increased exposure
-
Extreme – Aggressive exposure
-
-
If any other position sizing method is selected
(Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.
This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.
Recovery Mode
Optional controlled recovery after a Stop Loss:
-
Adjustable lot multiplier
-
Limited number of recovery trades
-
Not martingale and internally capped
Spread Protection
Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)
AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED)
⚠ Mandatory after purchase
After purchasing Aurex AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality.
Without completing AI activation:
❗ The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades
Activation is simple and fully guided.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Maximum trades: 1 per day
Default settings: Optimized and recommended
Broker Notice
All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.
Sales & Authenticity
Aurex AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.
Support
Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.
Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.
I like what i see. Will update review in a few months