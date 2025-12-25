Aurex AI

5
Aurex AI – Institutional Gold Trading Enhanced by Intelligent AI Filtering

Overview

Aurex AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value discipline, controlled risk, and consistency, rather than high-frequency or aggressive trading. Aurex AI trades selectively, with a strict limit of one trade per day, ensuring quality-focused execution instead of overtrading.

The system is built on a real institutional-style trading strategy, enhanced by an AI-based market filtering layer that improves entry timing and trade quality.

Launch Pricing Structure

Aurex AI is released with a limited launch pricing model to reward early adopters.

Launch Price: $50
(First 10 sales only — 2 copies remaining at $50)

After first 10 sales:
Price increases to $150

Ongoing Increases:
Price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales

Final Target Price: $499

Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increases permanently.
Early buyers lock in their price and receive all future updates.

Live Trading Signal

A verified live trading signal is available via the official MQL5 Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419

The signal allows users to review:

Full trade history

Drawdown and risk behavior

Account statistics

Long-term performance consistency

Core Strategy (Institutional Framework)

Aurex AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.

The strategy includes:

  • Market structure and directional bias

  • High-probability price reaction zones

  • Liquidity-aware execution behavior

  • Session-based and volatility-aligned logic

All trade entries, exits, and Stop Loss rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.

AI Component – Smart Market Filtering

The AI component in Aurex AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.

AI is used to:

  • Filter out unfavorable market conditions

  • Identify periods where volume and participation are likely to increase

  • Avoid low-liquidity or random market phases

  • Improve entry timing within valid institutional setups

The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.

Trading Rules Overview

  • Maximum 1 trade per day

  • Trades executed only when all conditions align

  • No forced or continuous trading

  • Fully automated execution

Risk Management

Aurex AI follows strict risk discipline:

  • Stop Loss on every trade

  • One active position at a time

  • No grid strategies

  • No martingale

  • No averaging of losing trades

Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.

INPUT SETTINGS

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aurex AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

  • Auto AI Risk (Recommended)
    Automatically calculates lot size based on:

    • Account balance

    • Stop Loss distance

    • Internal AI logic

  • Percentage of Account Balance
    Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

  • Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
    Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

  • Fixed Lot Size
    Uses a constant lot size per trade.

Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)

The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.

  • When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:

    • Low – Conservative exposure

    • Medium (Default) – Balanced risk

    • High – Increased exposure

    • Extreme – Aggressive exposure

  • If any other position sizing method is selected
    (Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
    the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.

This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.

Recovery Mode

Optional controlled recovery after a Stop Loss:

  • Adjustable lot multiplier

  • Limited number of recovery trades

  • Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED)

Mandatory after purchase

After purchasing Aurex AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality.

Without completing AI activation:
The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades

Activation is simple and fully guided.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Maximum trades: 1 per day
Default settings: Optimized and recommended

Broker Notice

All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity

Aurex AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.

レビュー 5
5093786
87
5093786 2025.12.27 16:06 
 

I like what i see. Will update review in a few months

おすすめのプロダクト
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
エキスパート
設定ファイルをお送りしますので、メッセージをお送りください。 VPS（このロボットに適したVPSをご提案いただく場合は、ダイレクトメッセージでご連絡ください）で3ヶ月間デモ口座でテストしていただき、ニーズに合わせて調整することをお勧めします。このロボットはツールであり、長年の実績を持つ戦略ではないことをご留意ください。そのため、Gold Trend Swingをお勧めします。 このロボットは、ユーザーが設定した特定の時間にのみ取引を開始することに基づいています。 3. 重要な入力パラメータ パラメータ デフォルト値 説明 LotSize 1.0 取引量（リスク管理に基づいて調整してください）。 FastMAPeriod 高速MAの期間を10に設定（例：10ローソク足）。 SlowMAPeriod 低速MAの期間を50に設定（例：50ローソク足）。 TimeFrame PERIOD_M5 MA計算の時間枠（例：M5、H1）。 InverseLogic false trueの場合、シグナルを反転します。 StopLoss_Points 55 SL（ポイント）（無効にする場合は0）。
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
エキスパート
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
ユーティリティ
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
Zen MT5
Elena Kusheva
エキスパート
Iスリッページ=0;-許可されたスリッページ,0-使用されていません   S cmt="";-ご注文についてのコメント   Iマジック=20200131;-マジック、EAの注文ID   SのWorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - フォーマットはHH:MM-HH:MM,all day0-24or00:00-24:00です   D fix_lot=0.01;//修正ロット-作業ロット   Order_tp D=100.0;//TP. 私はお勧めします–10.0-4文字のようにポイントで利益を取る！ EAは自動的に5文字の楽器を検出し、自動的に値を10倍に増加します。   D order_sl=0.0;//SL-4文字のようにポイントの損失を停止！   B AverageUse=true;-平均化を使用するかどうか   D LotMn=1.59;-平均化のためのロット乗数.   D AverageStep=30;-注文間のステップ. 私はお勧め-100   D AverageTake=60;-平均すると利益を取る。   I MaxOrders=20;-平均化グリッド内の注文の最
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
エキスパート
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
エキスパート
Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading. Features of the Advisor: Neural Network for Decision-Making: The adv
Gold is Hot mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gold is Hot EAは、ボラティリティとMACD指標を組み合わせた著者独自のWAT指標に基づいています。このEAは、上昇トレンドの開始を青い矢印で、下降トレンドの開始を赤い矢印で正確に検出し、TPに達するまでマーチンゲール/グリッドスタイルでオープントレードを制御します 推奨ペア：xauusd、eurusd、audusd、gbpusd、nzdusdなどの主要通貨ペアに加え、audcad、nzdcad、eurnzd、eurcadなどのマイナー通貨ペア（m15以上の時間枠） 設定： 開始時間 – EA の開始時間 開始分 – EA の開始分 終了時間 – EA の終了時間 終了分 – EA の終了分 ロット – 取引を開始する最初のロット 可変ロットの使用 – True/False – 資金管理を使用する True/False 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン – 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン 乗算 – 1.5 などの乗数 最大ロット – 許可される最大ロット 利益確定 – ポイントでの利益確定 ポイントでのストップ ロス (0: 使用しない) – ポイントでのスト
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
エキスパート
派手なトリックはなし。壊れた約束はなし。 Urban Pulseは、一つのことに気を使うトレーダーのために設計されています: 一貫性。プロップチャレンジを通じてスケールする場合でも、クライアント資本を管理する場合でも、このEAは限界内にとどまり、結果を提供します。 単一チャートでの実行: GBPUSD に対して時間枠 H1 で添付します。それだけです。1つのチャート。1つの武器。 重要: このバージョンは 割引価格 で提供されています。最終価格: $399。早期アクセスはすぐに終了します。 チャンネル リンク =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar 主要な利点 自動リスクロジック： アカウントサイズとSL距離に基づいてロットサイズを計算します。 手動または固定ロットサポート： あなたがモードをコントロールします - 保守的または攻撃的。 ドローダウンガード： フローティング損失が設定したパーセンテージを超えた場合、自動的にシャットダウンします。 ワンチャートデザイン： 複数のシンボルを内部で管理し、プラットフォームを cl
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
エキスパート
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
エキスパート
O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Trendi
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
エキスパート
This expert advisor is a trading program that is programmed to trade in the Forex market. This program works on the basis of its own trading strategy, which is based on the analysis of technical indicators and market conditions. The goal of this program is to achieve continuous profits by opening and closing trading deals at the right time. This expert advisor uses technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci to determine the entry and exit points of the market. It also uses mark
UniversalMA EA
Mikhail Sergeev
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
作成、探索、獲得！ Expert Advisor を使用すると、ツールの価格を平滑化する強力で普遍的な指標に基づいて、完全に自動化された取引システムを構築できます。 EA に統合された一連のルールを使用して、独自の取引システムを作成します。戦略テスターでアイデアをテストします。利益のための実際の取引で、または追加のツールとして使用してください。 2021 年 10 月 19 日、MetaTrader 5 用の完全に無料の UniversalMA インジケーターを公開しました。UniversalMA は、膨大なカスタマイズ オプションを備えた移動平均です。 10種類のスムージング。構築する12の価格オプション。結果の移動平均の離散化の可能性。高速で最適化されたコード。インジケーターは非常に便利であることが判明し、ユーザーは気に入りました。 このインディケータを使用すると、それに基づいて任意の Expert Advisor を制限なしで作成できます。それにもかかわらず、このインディケータに基づいて完全に自動化された Expert Advisor を作成するための膨大な数のリクエストと提案を
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
エキスパート
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
エキスパート
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This has two strategies in one Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 and 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: First analyze the general trend in H1 by crossing Emas and Parabolic Sar, then analyze a Pull Back in M5 with the help of the RSI. This is done on a defined sche
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
エキスパート
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This expert advisor is a Bot that analyzes, through EMA, AMA and ADX in longer periods of time, whether the market is in a range or not. After detecting the range, he enters smaller time frames looking for small pull backs with the RSI to carry out operations. If the operation goes again
Exp Crassula
Aleksey Luppey
エキスパート
The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode. The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair. You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 5
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
エキスパート
Cryptex Scalper — 暗号通貨ブレイクアウトEA (M5) 概要 Cryptex Scalper は、BTCUSD、ETHUSD、LTCUSD などの暗号通貨取引に特化して開発されたブレイクアウト型エキスパートアドバイザーです。 従来のブレイクアウト手法を基盤としつつ、暗号通貨市場特有の条件に対応するよう調整されています。 スプレッドの拡大 24時間365日の取引環境 高いボラティリティ 週末のギャップ発生 Cryptex Scalper は、適応型の自己学習フィルターと厳格なリスク管理を搭載し、ボラティリティの高い市場環境での信頼性を高めています。 主な機能と改良点 1. ダイナミック・スプレッドフィルター（自己学習型） ブローカーの平均スプレッドをリアルタイムで計算し、安全係数を掛け合わせます。 現在のスプレッドが許容範囲内である場合のみ新規注文を許可。 スプレッドが上限を超えた場合、保留中の注文は即時キャンセルされます。 2. ATRベースのボラティリティフィルター ATRを用いて価格に対して異常に高いボラティリティを検出。 急激なスパイク時の「ダマシブレイクアウ
Order Block Real
Arnold Byarufu
1 (1)
インディケータ
Detailed Explanation of the Order Block Indicator What is an Order Block? An Order Block refers to a specific price zone where institutional traders (e.g., banks, hedge funds) have placed a large number of buy or sell orders. These zones are critical because they often mark areas of significant market reversals, continuations, or breakouts. In simpler terms, it's a region on the chart where the "big players" have left their footprints. Traders use these zones to predict price behavior—whether th
Project Golden Luna MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Trading strategy: Scalping. The EA "Project Golden Luna" is based on trading on zigzag signals using standard indicators, and market entries are made on the breakdown of local extremum levels. As soon as the bot receives a signal, it immediately starts placing several pending orders. And most importantly, this trading expert uses SL protective orders in open trades, which save the trader's deposit from significant losses. However, this robot in most cases does not wait for the price to reach a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
エキスパート
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
エキスパート
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
インディケータ
Gann Box インジケーターは、トレーダーが市場の重要なレベルを特定し、活用するのを支援するために設計された強力で多機能なツールです。このインジケーターを使用すると、チャート上に長方形を描くことができ、それが自動的に 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 の戦略的レベルを持つ複数のゾーンに分割されます。価格がこれらのレベルのいずれかに達すると、アラートがトリガーされ、トレーディングの意思決定に貴重な支援を提供します。描いたゾーンに対する市場の動きを即座に把握できます。ゾーンをトレースするには、単純な長方形を描いて名前を GannBox に変更するだけです。 このインジケーターは、 サポートとレジスタンス の概念を使用するトレーダー、 サプライとデマンド 、 ICTテクニック 、または**公正価値ギャップ（FVG）**の専門家など、すべてのタイプのトレーダー向けに設計されています。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、またはポジショントレーダーであろうと、 Gann Box は市場の動きをより良く理解し予測する手助けをし、反応性とパフォーマンスを向上させます。 MT4バージョ
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
エキスパート
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 製品説明 概要 VIX Momentum Pro は、VIX75合成指数専用に設計された高度なアルゴリズム取引システムです。このアルゴリズムは、合成ボラティリティ市場において高確率の取引機会を特定するために、独自のモメンタム検出技術と組み合わせた先進的なマルチタイムフレーム分析を採用しています。 取引戦略 エキスパートアドバイザーは、複数のタイムフレームにわたって価格動向を分析する包括的なモメンタムベースのアプローチで動作します。システムは、VIX75の特性に特有の価格パターンの数学的分析を通じて方向性モメンタムを識別します。エントリーシグナルは、モメンタムの収束、ボラティリティ閾値、方向性バイアス確認など、複数の技術的条件が一致したときに生成されます。 この戦略は従来のインディケーターへの依存を避け、代わりに合成指数の動作に特化して校正された独自の数学モデルに依存しています。このアプローチにより、アルゴリズムは合成市場の独特な24時間年中無休の取引環境で効果的に動作できます。 リスク管理 VIX Momentum Pro は、利益ポテンシ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Terminal Strategy pro mtf Order Blocks EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Terminal Strategy PRO MTF Order Blocks Please note, this Expert Advisor is provided as a foundational tool. It has not been optimized for any specific trading instrument or timeframe and is designed for you to test, customize, and optimize according to your own trading strategy and risk tolerance. Terminal Strategy PRO is a sophisticated trading tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide a structured and analytical approach to the markets. It is built upon a multi-timeframe (MTF) logic that filt
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
ユーティリティ
Volume Flow Binance! お気に入りの暗号通貨の times and trades データにアクセスし、取引量の流れや価格の動きを分析する詳細を得られるとしたら、あなたのブローカーが取引履歴の完全なアクセスを提供していなくても、それが現実になると思いませんか？ Volume Flow Binance を使えば、それが実現します！この MQL5 スクリプトは、リアルタイムの市場のダイナミクスを詳しく理解したい暗号通貨トレーダーのために設計されています。 主な特徴: スクリプトのメニューにある任意の暗号通貨の times and trades データに直接アクセス。 世界的に有名な取引所 Binance からのリアルタイムデータ更新。 価格の動きを予測し、取引量の流れを正確に分析。 Times and Sales Crypto インジケーター と統合し、市場分析を次のレベルに引き上げます。 なぜ Volume Flow Binance を選ぶべきなのか？ これは、リアルタイムで売買行動を理解し、行われた取引を観察するための完璧なツールで
FREE
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
エキスパート
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (7)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Aureon AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (7)
エキスパート
Aureon AI – Adaptive Gold Trading with  Institutional Strategy + AI-Driven Filters Overview Aureon AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value selective execution, controlled risk, and adaptability , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Aureon AI trades only when its predefined internal conditions are met and does not maintain constant market activity. The system comb
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (6)
エキスパート
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
フィルタ:
5093786
87
5093786 2025.12.27 16:06 
 

I like what i see. Will update review in a few months

voda007
882
voda007 2025.12.27 07:35 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Hizbullah Mangal
687
開発者からの返信 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.27 07:55
Thank you very much for your continued trust and support! 🙏
We truly appreciate you using all of our robots and are very happy to hear that you’re experiencing consistent results across them. Your recognition of our customer service means a lot, as we always strive to support our users as best as possible.
XAUUSD-reader
49
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.25 12:38 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Hizbullah Mangal
687
開発者からの返信 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:44
Really appreciate the trust and the detailed feedback — it honestly means a lot. I’m glad to hear Gold Quant AI and Aureon AI have been performing well for you so far. Aurex AI is still early, but the focus has been the same: clean logic, controlled risk, and long-term consistency. Thanks for giving it a place in your portfolio and for the support — if you need anything at all or have questions as you test it, just let me know.
trader2092
64
trader2092 2025.12.25 12:32 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Hizbullah Mangal
687
開発者からの返信 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks for the support and for locking in the launch price. Glad you like the backtest — if you need any help setting it up or have questions while testing, just let me know.
Traa44at
64
Traa44at 2025.12.25 12:26 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Hizbullah Mangal
687
開発者からの返信 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks a lot for the trust and the support — it really means a lot. I’m happy to hear the other EAs have been profitable for you, and I hope this one continues that trend as well. If you need any help with setup, updates, or have any questions at all, just message me anytime.
レビューに返信