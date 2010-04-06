GoldSmart

# GoldSmartEA - RSI Reversal Strategy with Smart Recovery


## Overview

GoldSmartEA is a professional automated trading system that combines RSI reversal signals with an intelligent recovery grid mechanism. Designed for EURUSD on H1 timeframe.


## Key Features

✅ **RSI Reversal Strategy** - Counter-trend during session, trend-following outside session

✅ **Smart Recovery Grid** - Automatically hedges and balances positions

✅ **Auto Lot Adjustment** - Works with any broker (supports MIN lot from 0.01 to 1.0)

✅ **Profit Target** - Closes all positions when target is reached

✅ **Time Filter** - Trade only during specified session (default 19:00-21:00)

✅ **Full Error Handling** - Checks margin, volume, and filling mode

✅ **Magic Number** - Safe to run with other EAs


## Strategy Logic

1. **Entry**: RSI > 71 or RSI < 29

   - During session: Counter-trend (RSI 71 = Sell, RSI 29 = Buy)

   - Outside session: Trend-following (RSI 71 = Buy, RSI 29 = Sell)


2. **Hedging**: Opens opposite position if price moves 300 points against


3. **Recovery**: Adds volume to smaller side to balance positions


4. **Exit**: Closes all when profit target is reached


## Input Parameters

- **MagicNumber**: Unique identifier (default: 202412)

- **LotSize**: Base lot size (default: 0.01, auto-adjusts to broker MIN)

- **TargetPoint**: Profit target in points (default: 150)


## Recommendations 1

- **Symbol**: EURUSD

- **Timeframe**: M1

- **Recommended**: $1,000  / STD / CENT

- **Account Type**: Hedging enabled

- **Leverage**: 1:500 or higher

## Recommendations 2

- **Symbol**: XAUUSD

- **Timeframe**: M1

- **Recommended**: $10,000 / STD / CENT

- **Account Type**: Hedging enabled

- **Leverage**: 1:500 or higher

## Risk Warning

⚠️ Trading involves substantial risk. This EA uses a recovery grid mechanism which can result in multiple open positions. Always test on demo account first and use proper risk management.


## Support

For questions or support, contact via MQL5 private message.


