GoldSmart
- エキスパート
- Dechathorn Meetip
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
# GoldSmartEA - RSI Reversal Strategy with Smart Recovery
## Overview
GoldSmartEA is a professional automated trading system that combines RSI reversal signals with an intelligent recovery grid mechanism. Designed for EURUSD on H1 timeframe.
## Key Features
✅ **RSI Reversal Strategy** - Counter-trend during session, trend-following outside session
✅ **Smart Recovery Grid** - Automatically hedges and balances positions
✅ **Auto Lot Adjustment** - Works with any broker (supports MIN lot from 0.01 to 1.0)
✅ **Profit Target** - Closes all positions when target is reached
✅ **Time Filter** - Trade only during specified session (default 19:00-21:00)
✅ **Full Error Handling** - Checks margin, volume, and filling mode
✅ **Magic Number** - Safe to run with other EAs
## Strategy Logic
1. **Entry**: RSI > 71 or RSI < 29
- During session: Counter-trend (RSI 71 = Sell, RSI 29 = Buy)
- Outside session: Trend-following (RSI 71 = Buy, RSI 29 = Sell)
2. **Hedging**: Opens opposite position if price moves 300 points against
3. **Recovery**: Adds volume to smaller side to balance positions
4. **Exit**: Closes all when profit target is reached
## Input Parameters
- **MagicNumber**: Unique identifier (default: 202412)
- **LotSize**: Base lot size (default: 0.01, auto-adjusts to broker MIN)
- **TargetPoint**: Profit target in points (default: 150)
## Recommendations 1
- **Symbol**: EURUSD
- **Timeframe**: M1
- **Recommended**: $1,000 / STD / CENT
- **Account Type**: Hedging enabled
- **Leverage**: 1:500 or higher
## Recommendations 2
- **Symbol**: XAUUSD
- **Timeframe**: M1
- **Recommended**: $10,000 / STD / CENT
- **Account Type**: Hedging enabled
- **Leverage**: 1:500 or higher
## Risk Warning
⚠️ Trading involves substantial risk. This EA uses a recovery grid mechanism which can result in multiple open positions. Always test on demo account first and use proper risk management.
## Support
For questions or support, contact via MQL5 private message.