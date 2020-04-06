Sterling Pulse

Sterling Pulse is a dual-mode GBPUSD trading system engineered to capture both high-frequency intraday momentum and medium-term directional swings within the Sterling market. It combines a dynamic scalping module for London volatility with a structured swing engine for broader trend cycles, using ATR-driven risk control, multi-timeframe confirmation, strict spread filtering, and adaptive position management.

The system operates in two modes:

1. Scalping Mode (Intraday Momentum Execution)
Built for M1–M5 precision. Sterling Pulse filters micro-trend direction, volatility conditions, and momentum shifts before engaging. It uses fast EMA alignment, RSI bias validation, ATR-based stops, optional fixed-pip targets, partial exits, break-even logic, and aggressive trailing management. A session-aware engine restricts trading to optimal London hours, avoiding low-liquidity conditions.

2. Swing Mode (Structured Directional Positioning)
Designed for H1 entries with H4 trend confirmation. Sterling Pulse waits for directional alignment through a higher-timeframe EMA filter and VWAP bias, then enters on controlled pullbacks using EMA crossovers and oscillator recovery. Trades use ATR-sized stops, multi-stage profit-taking, optional pyramiding, and H1/H4 trailing logic for extended market cycles.

Risk & Execution Architecture
Sterling Pulse runs under a unified framework featuring dynamic lot sizing (fixed or risk-based), spread and slippage protection, news-avoidance timing windows, maximum daily-loss control, per-session limits, and precision order management compatible with both netting and hedging accounts. All signals, decisions, and exits are logged for analysis and optimization.

This system adapts naturally to GBPUSD’s volatility structure, capturing short bursts of momentum during London activity while positioning for broader Sterling trends. It is suitable for traders seeking a high-precision intraday engine with the stability of a trend-aligned swing component in a single controlled environment.

What It Does / Why It Works 
What Sterling Pulse Does
Trades GBPUSD using two specialized engines:

Scalping Engine: targets short bursts of London liquidity using micro-trend alignment and high-precision entries.

Swing Engine: positions on higher-timeframe trend continuation using multi-frame logic and volatility-scaled risk.

Adjusts automatically to market conditions using:

ATR-based volatility sizing

EMA trend structures

VWAP positional bias

Momentum & pullback filters

Spread, slippage, and news protections

Manages every trade with:

Partial closes

Break-even logic

Optional pyramiding

Multi-mode trailing stops

Account-adaptive lot sizing

Provides session-aware execution designed around Sterling’s most active windows.

Why It Works
1. GBPUSD thrives on volatility spikes.
The scalper capitalizes on London’s micro-surges where GBPUSD typically expands in ATR. High-frequency entries + strict filters = controlled precision.

2. Sterling swings follow clean medium-term directional cycles.
The swing module aligns with H4 trend structures and VWAP bias — capturing sustained movements while filtering noise.

3. ATR-based risk sizing stabilizes performance across market conditions.
Stops and targets adapt to volatility, preventing over-tight stops during high activity and oversized risks during calm periods.

4. Multi-timeframe confirmation reduces false signals.
M1 + M5 for scalping, and H1 + H4 for swinging — capturing structure without overfitting.

5. Session, spread, and news controls protect the strategy.
Avoids the worst trading periods, focuses on the best.

6. Complete post-entry management improves survival and longevity.

Trailing stops, break-even shifts, and partial exits allow structured profit capture without sacrificing long-run expectancy.


