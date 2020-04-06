Breakout golden ea

BreakoutEA — Advanced Daily Breakout System with ATR, Volume, ADX & Breakeven Protection

Breakout Golden EA is a powerful automated trading system designed for traders who want to exploit daily breakout opportunities with maximum precision, risk control, and intelligent filtering.
It combines institutional-grade breakout logic with volume confirmation, ATR-based risk management, trend-strength validation, breakeven automation, and optional partial-close mechanics.

Perfect for traders who seek a smart, safe, and highly customizable breakout EA for all market conditions.

Key Features

🔥 1. Daily Breakout Strategy

The EA automatically detects:

  • Previous Day High

  • Previous Day Low

Then applies a customizable Breakout Buffer to avoid false breakouts and noise. Trades trigger only when price truly breaks out of these key levels.

2.ATR-Based Volatility & Dynamic SL/TP

Optional ATR system:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss

  • ATR-based Take Profit

  • ATR-based Breakeven trigger

Automatically adapts to market volatility — no more fixed SL/TP that fail during high volatility.

3.ADX Trend Strength Filter

Avoid flat or choppy markets using:

  • ADX threshold filter

  • Customizable ADX period

Trade only when market shows a clear, strong directional momentum.

4.Time-Based Filters

Control when the EA trades:

  • Daily trading window (start/end time)

  • Option to skip Friday afternoon

  • Maximum trades per day

  • End-of-Breakout close time

Ideal for avoiding low-liquidity periods or high-spread sessions.

5.Risk & Money Management

✔ Smart Position Sizing

Choose between:

  • Fixed lot mode

  • Money management using risk % per trade

Automatic lot size calculation based on:

  • Stop Loss distance

  • Account balance

  • ATR if enabled

6.Precision Entry Logic

Entries are confirmed through:

  • Multi-bar breakout confirmation

  • Close-price vs wick-breakout filtering

  • Optional second entry on continuation breakout

You can choose aggressive or conservative breakout behavior.


