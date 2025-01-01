- MathProbabilityDensityPoisson
- MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson
- MathQuantilePoisson
- MathRandomPoisson
- MathMomentsPoisson
MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson
確率変数xに対して、パラメータlambdaを用いてポアソン分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
double MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータlambdaを用いてポアソン分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのdhyper()の類似体です。
double MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータlambdaを用いてポアソン分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのdhyper()の類似体です。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson(
<t0>確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータlambdaを用いてポアソン分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson(
パラメータ
x
[in] 確率変数の値
x[]
[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列
lambda
[in] 分布のパラメータ（平均）
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。
log_mode
[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合は、確率の自然対数が計算される
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
result[]
[out] 分布関数の値の配列