p 매개 변수를 사용하여 기하 분포의 처음 네 모멘트에 대한 이론적 수치 값을 계산합니다.

double  MathMomentsGeometric(
   const double  p,              // 분포의 매개변수(한 테스트에서 사건 발생 확률)
   double&       mean,           // 평균에 대한 변수
   double&       variance,       // 분산에 대한 변수  
   double&       skewness,       // 왜도에 대한 변수
   double&       kurtosis,       // 첨도에 대한 변수
   int&          error_code      // 오류 코드에 대한 변수
   );

매개변수

p

[in]  분포의 매개변수(한 테스트에서 사건 발생 확률).    

mean

[out]  평균 값을 가져올 변수.

variance

[out]  분산을 가져올 변수.

skewness

[out]  왜도를 가져올 변수.

kurtosis

[out]  첨도를 가져올 변수.

error_code

[out]  오류 코드를 가져올 변수.

값 반환

모멘트 계산에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.