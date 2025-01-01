MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計幾何分布MathMomentsGeometric
- MathProbabilityDensityGeometric
- MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric
- MathQuantileGeometric
- MathRandomGeometric
- MathMomentsGeometric
MathMomentsGeometric
p 매개 변수를 사용하여 기하 분포의 처음 네 모멘트에 대한 이론적 수치 값을 계산합니다.

double MathMomentsGeometric(
매개변수
p
[in] 분포의 매개변수(한 테스트에서 사건 발생 확률).
mean
[out] 평균 값을 가져올 변수.
variance
[out] 분산을 가져올 변수.
skewness
[out] 왜도를 가져올 변수.
kurtosis
[out] 첨도를 가져올 변수.
error_code
[out] 오류 코드를 가져올 변수.
값 반환
모멘트 계산에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.