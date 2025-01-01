- MathProbabilityDensityGeometric
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the geometric distribution with the p parameter.
double MathMomentsGeometric(
Parameters
p
[in] Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.