Ugur Oezcan

NightTrader Mix ICM

Ugur Oezcan
12 recensioni
Affidabilità
453 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 20 USD al mese
crescita dal 2017 269%
ICMarkets-Live02
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 474
Profit Trade:
4 698 (85.82%)
Loss Trade:
776 (14.18%)
Best Trade:
81.11 EUR
Worst Trade:
-266.97 EUR
Profitto lordo:
13 031.83 EUR (111 074 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 336.88 EUR (76 125 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
78 (6.05 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
615.68 EUR (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
7.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
57.44%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.60
Long Trade:
1 916 (35.00%)
Short Trade:
3 558 (65.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.13 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.77 EUR
Perdita media:
-15.90 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-133.84 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-565.15 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.22%
Previsione annuale:
1.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
666.42 EUR
Massimale:
1 153.55 EUR (196.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.56% (692.19 EUR)
Per equità:
23.05% (20.50 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2504
GBPUSD 1788
EURGBP 998
USDCAD 178
EURAUD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 668
GBPUSD -162
EURGBP 287
USDCAD 3
EURAUD -3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 18K
GBPUSD 14K
EURGBP 5.1K
USDCAD 1.4K
EURAUD -383
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +81.11 EUR
Worst Trade: -267 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.05 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -133.84 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VIBHSFinancialLtd-Main
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
FidelisCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MIC-MECY-Real.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXNextGen-Real
0.08 × 26
ICMarkets-Live19
0.18 × 33
Tickmill-Live04
0.20 × 5
MonographicTech-Live
0.25 × 4
IceFX-Server
0.30 × 10
TierOneFX-Demo
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live16
0.42 × 1843
ICMarkets-Live17
0.55 × 299
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.57 × 7
JMFinancial2-Live
0.60 × 5
ETFinancialGroup-Live
0.61 × 18
Activtrades-Demo
0.66 × 35
Armada-Live
0.72 × 259
485 più
Night Trader

this signal follow my Expert  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18571

Currency pairs: EURUSD M15, GBPUSD H1, EURGBP H1

setting files (Please Change in winter time the setting "Is New York in DST = "False" and Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker = 22):

setting files for version 1.9 mix signal : https://forex-navigator.com/NT_setup_14052021.zip

signal use MM Risk =12 for 100 EUR account 1:500
No Martingale, Hedge or other danger cost averaging system
system use hidden SL and TP. hidden SL is about half of the classic SL


Broker choice

Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:

account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397  

If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste

Dear ICMarkets,

I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.

Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.

Thanks
Yours,

Account currency Standard commission 21% IB discount Discounted commission
AUD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
USD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
EUR 5.50/lot 1.20/lot 4.30/lot
GBP 5.00/lot 0.975/lot 4.025/lot
CHF 6.60/lot 1.425/lot 5.175/lot
JPY 650/lot 127.50/lot 522.50/lot
SGD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot
NZD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot
HKD 54.25/lot 11.25/lot 43.00/lot
CAD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot


Valutazione media:
Ozodbek Saksanov
130
Ozodbek Saksanov 2022.12.07 12:51   

Qanay qilib signal

[Eliminato] 2020.12.11 00:16 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

tmjpeters
566
tmjpeters 2020.06.16 09:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Simone Anniballi
1003
Simone Anniballi 2018.10.15 19:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

ming chen
67
ming chen 2018.02.11 20:24   

ming chen | 1 minute ago

can you explain the comment of the first post please, why the position close in negative please.

Cheers

jjdarrell
74
jjdarrell 2017.11.08 23:14 
 

all the signals open with the take profit very close and always close in negative!!

willi-trader
147
willi-trader 2017.10.17 10:51   

good signal, I will see in the long run

nighttradermix
422
nighttradermix 2017.09.16 17:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Mohamed Alghedefe
1750
Mohamed Alghedefe 2017.08.23 22:10 
 

good working ..

Spongeroc214
58
Spongeroc214 2017.05.27 22:17 
 

The best signal I have found here!!! Ugur is very helpful and responds very fast to questions and help!!! I will recommend him 100 percent as he is very professional and honest person!! Please stay here forever hahahahaha

eduardo
1240
eduardo 2017.04.26 08:05 
 

quality signal here! 5 stars!

Jimbo09
1232
Jimbo09 2017.04.21 18:55 
 

An excellent Signal!!! Fantastic!!! Ugur Oezcan provides excellent support. U way to go.

2025.05.28 21:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 01:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 01:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.26 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.26 01:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.13 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.12 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.19 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.18 04:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.20 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.13 01:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.20 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.18 12:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.16 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.11 01:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.02 00:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.30 01:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2023.12.28 23:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.26 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
