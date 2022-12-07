Night Trader

this signal follow my Expert https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18571.

Currency pairs: EURUSD M15, GBPUSD H1, EURGBP H1

setting files (Please Change in winter time the setting "Is New York in DST = "False" and Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker = 22): setting files for version 1.9 mix signal : https://forex-navigator.com/NT_setup_14052021.zip



signal use MM Risk =12 for 100 EUR account 1:500

No Martingale, Hedge or other danger cost averaging system

system use hidden SL and TP. hidden SL is about half of the classic SL





Broker choice

Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:

account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397

If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste

Dear ICMarkets,

I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.

Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.

Thanks

Yours,

Account currency Standard commission 21% IB discount Discounted commission AUD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot USD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot EUR 5.50/lot 1.20/lot 4.30/lot GBP 5.00/lot 0.975/lot 4.025/lot CHF 6.60/lot 1.425/lot 5.175/lot JPY 650/lot 127.50/lot 522.50/lot SGD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot NZD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot HKD 54.25/lot 11.25/lot 43.00/lot CAD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot



