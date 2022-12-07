- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2504
|GBPUSD
|1788
|EURGBP
|998
|USDCAD
|178
|EURAUD
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|668
|GBPUSD
|-162
|EURGBP
|287
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|-3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|EURGBP
|5.1K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|-383
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VIBHSFinancialLtd-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
FidelisCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Lucrorfx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MIC-MECY-Real.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNextGen-Real
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.18 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.20 × 5
|
MonographicTech-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
IceFX-Server
|0.30 × 10
|
TierOneFX-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.42 × 1843
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.55 × 299
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.57 × 7
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ETFinancialGroup-Live
|0.61 × 18
|
Activtrades-Demo
|0.66 × 35
|
Armada-Live
|0.72 × 259
Night Trader
this signal follow my Expert https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18571.
setting files (Please Change in winter time the setting "Is New York in DST = "False" and Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker = 22):
setting files for version 1.9 mix signal : https://forex-navigator.com/NT_setup_14052021.zip
Broker choice
Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:
account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397
If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste
Dear ICMarkets,
I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.
Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.
Thanks
Yours,
|Account currency
|Standard commission
|21% IB discount
|Discounted commission
|AUD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
|USD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
|EUR
|5.50/lot
|1.20/lot
|4.30/lot
|GBP
|5.00/lot
|0.975/lot
|4.025/lot
|CHF
|6.60/lot
|1.425/lot
|5.175/lot
|JPY
|650/lot
|127.50/lot
|522.50/lot
|SGD
|9.00/lot
|1.875/lot
|7.125/lot
|NZD
|9.00/lot
|1.875/lot
|7.125/lot
|HKD
|54.25/lot
|11.25/lot
|43.00/lot
|CAD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
USD
EUR
EUR
Qanay qilib signal
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
ming chen | 1 minute ago
can you explain the comment of the first post please, why the position close in negative please.
Cheers
all the signals open with the take profit very close and always close in negative!!
good signal, I will see in the long run
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
good working ..
The best signal I have found here!!! Ugur is very helpful and responds very fast to questions and help!!! I will recommend him 100 percent as he is very professional and honest person!! Please stay here forever hahahahaha
quality signal here! 5 stars!
An excellent Signal!!! Fantastic!!! Ugur Oezcan provides excellent support. U way to go.