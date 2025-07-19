QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VIOO
Tornare a Azioni

VIOO: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

110.86 USD 1.41 (1.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIOO ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.76 e ad un massimo di 112.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIOO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
110.76 112.51
Intervallo Annuale
82.44 118.98
Chiusura Precedente
112.27
Apertura
112.51
Bid
110.86
Ask
111.16
Minimo
110.76
Massimo
112.51
Volume
191
Variazione giornaliera
-1.26%
Variazione Mensile
2.50%
Variazione Semestrale
15.66%
Variazione Annuale
2.87%
21 settembre, domenica