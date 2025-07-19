Valute / VIOO
VIOO: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
110.86 USD 1.41 (1.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIOO ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.76 e ad un massimo di 112.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VIOO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
110.76 112.51
Intervallo Annuale
82.44 118.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 112.27
- Apertura
- 112.51
- Bid
- 110.86
- Ask
- 111.16
- Minimo
- 110.76
- Massimo
- 112.51
- Volume
- 191
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.87%
21 settembre, domenica