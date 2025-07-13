Currencies / VIOO
VIOO: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
109.79 USD 0.14 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIOO exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.05 and at a high of 110.02.
Follow Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
109.05 110.02
Year Range
82.44 118.98
- Previous Close
- 109.93
- Open
- 109.89
- Bid
- 109.79
- Ask
- 110.09
- Low
- 109.05
- High
- 110.02
- Volume
- 211
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.54%
- Year Change
- 1.87%
