PCVX: Vaxcyte Inc

31.75 USD 0.84 (2.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PCVX ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.90 e ad un massimo di 32.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Vaxcyte Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.90 32.60
Intervallo Annuale
27.66 118.62
Chiusura Precedente
32.59
Apertura
32.18
Bid
31.75
Ask
32.05
Minimo
30.90
Massimo
32.60
Volume
3.773 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.58%
Variazione Mensile
2.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.96%
Variazione Annuale
-72.13%
20 settembre, sabato