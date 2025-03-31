Valute / PCVX
PCVX: Vaxcyte Inc
31.75 USD 0.84 (2.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PCVX ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.90 e ad un massimo di 32.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Vaxcyte Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.90 32.60
Intervallo Annuale
27.66 118.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.59
- Apertura
- 32.18
- Bid
- 31.75
- Ask
- 32.05
- Minimo
- 30.90
- Massimo
- 32.60
- Volume
- 3.773 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -72.13%
20 settembre, sabato