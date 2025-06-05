Valute / KMDA
KMDA: Kamada Ltd
6.89 USD 0.06 (0.86%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KMDA ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.86 e ad un massimo di 7.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Kamada Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.86 7.00
Intervallo Annuale
5.17 9.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.95
- Apertura
- 7.00
- Bid
- 6.89
- Ask
- 7.19
- Minimo
- 6.86
- Massimo
- 7.00
- Volume
- 49
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.31%
20 settembre, sabato