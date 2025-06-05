QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KMDA
KMDA: Kamada Ltd

6.89 USD 0.06 (0.86%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KMDA ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.86 e ad un massimo di 7.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Kamada Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.86 7.00
Intervallo Annuale
5.17 9.16
Chiusura Precedente
6.95
Apertura
7.00
Bid
6.89
Ask
7.19
Minimo
6.86
Massimo
7.00
Volume
49
Variazione giornaliera
-0.86%
Variazione Mensile
-1.71%
Variazione Semestrale
1.92%
Variazione Annuale
28.31%
