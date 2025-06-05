시세섹션
통화 / KMDA
주식로 돌아가기

KMDA: Kamada Ltd

6.89 USD 0.06 (0.86%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KMDA 환율이 오늘 -0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.86이고 고가는 7.00이었습니다.

Kamada Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KMDA News

일일 변동 비율
6.86 7.00
년간 변동
5.17 9.16
이전 종가
6.95
시가
7.00
Bid
6.89
Ask
7.19
저가
6.86
고가
7.00
볼륨
49
일일 변동
-0.86%
월 변동
-1.71%
6개월 변동
1.92%
년간 변동율
28.31%
20 9월, 토요일