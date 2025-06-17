QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KFRC
Tornare a Azioni

KFRC: Kforce Inc

30.01 USD 0.89 (2.88%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KFRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.96 e ad un massimo di 30.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Kforce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KFRC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.96 30.72
Intervallo Annuale
29.33 62.80
Chiusura Precedente
30.90
Apertura
30.72
Bid
30.01
Ask
30.31
Minimo
29.96
Massimo
30.72
Volume
390
Variazione giornaliera
-2.88%
Variazione Mensile
-6.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-38.09%
Variazione Annuale
-51.08%
20 settembre, sabato