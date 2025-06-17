Valute / KFRC
KFRC: Kforce Inc
30.01 USD 0.89 (2.88%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KFRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.96 e ad un massimo di 30.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Kforce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.96 30.72
Intervallo Annuale
29.33 62.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.90
- Apertura
- 30.72
- Bid
- 30.01
- Ask
- 30.31
- Minimo
- 29.96
- Massimo
- 30.72
- Volume
- 390
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.08%
20 settembre, sabato