Valute / ILMN
ILMN: Illumina Inc
102.75 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ILMN ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.69 e ad un massimo di 103.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Illumina Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ILMN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.69 103.94
Intervallo Annuale
68.70 156.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 103.03
- Apertura
- 102.50
- Bid
- 102.75
- Ask
- 103.05
- Minimo
- 101.69
- Massimo
- 103.94
- Volume
- 3.245 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.07%
20 settembre, sabato