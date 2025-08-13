QuotazioniSezioni
ILMN: Illumina Inc

102.75 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ILMN ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.69 e ad un massimo di 103.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Illumina Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
101.69 103.94
Intervallo Annuale
68.70 156.67
Chiusura Precedente
103.03
Apertura
102.50
Bid
102.75
Ask
103.05
Minimo
101.69
Massimo
103.94
Volume
3.245 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.27%
Variazione Mensile
4.11%
Variazione Semestrale
29.34%
Variazione Annuale
-21.07%
20 settembre, sabato