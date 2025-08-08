QuotesSections
Currencies / ILMN
Back to US Stock Market

ILMN: Illumina Inc

100.49 USD 0.43 (0.43%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ILMN exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.86 and at a high of 102.00.

Follow Illumina Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ILMN News

Daily Range
98.86 102.00
Year Range
68.70 156.67
Previous Close
100.92
Open
100.93
Bid
100.49
Ask
100.79
Low
98.86
High
102.00
Volume
1.139 K
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
1.82%
6 Months Change
26.50%
Year Change
-22.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%