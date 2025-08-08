Currencies / ILMN
ILMN: Illumina Inc
100.49 USD 0.43 (0.43%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ILMN exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.86 and at a high of 102.00.
Follow Illumina Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ILMN News
Daily Range
98.86 102.00
Year Range
68.70 156.67
- Previous Close
- 100.92
- Open
- 100.93
- Bid
- 100.49
- Ask
- 100.79
- Low
- 98.86
- High
- 102.00
- Volume
- 1.139 K
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.50%
- Year Change
- -22.81%
