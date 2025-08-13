クォートセクション
ILMN: Illumina Inc

103.03 USD 2.16 (2.14%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ILMNの今日の為替レートは、2.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり101.60の安値と103.78の高値で取引されました。

Illumina Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ILMN News

1日のレンジ
101.60 103.78
1年のレンジ
68.70 156.67
以前の終値
100.87
始値
102.31
買値
103.03
買値
103.33
安値
101.60
高値
103.78
出来高
2.770 K
1日の変化
2.14%
1ヶ月の変化
4.40%
6ヶ月の変化
29.70%
1年の変化
-20.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K