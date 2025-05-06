The Good Buyer

SAFE, GOOD RISK REWARD EA, EA DOES NOT OVER TRADE AND IS FOR THOSE WHO LOOK AT THE BIGGER PICTURE OF GOOD YEARLY RETURNS 

Live Signal (4+ Months) >>> Click Here

IT'S A PAID VERIFIED SIGNAL WITH LIVE PER SECOND UPDATES, I DON'T HIDE MY OPEN TRADES.

After you bought EA, Please ask me if you need help to balance your lot sizes, so that SL'e on different pairs are not imbalanced.

"The Good Buyer" Is a multipair strategy, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or bad Risk Reward are used, the algorithm uses Impulse technology for entries. 

Recommended;

AUDJPY, M30, set file in comment #30

GBPUSD, M30, set file in comment #30.

GBPJPY, M1, set file in comment #30. (1-3) day trading strategy.

CADJPY, M30, set file in comment #30.

RECOMMENDATION FOR STARTUP; please read comment #22.

Risk Management; I highly recommend to trade @ 1% Risk per trade only, because consecutive losses will come, but if you stick to the recommendation of 1% risk, I'm positive that the EA's good RR will recover losses without hurting too much.

I recommend to trade EA @ Broker with low spread.

VPS compulsory.

EA settings work in PIPS not points.

I highly recommend that EA is traded on its own account using all multi pairs, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference between different EA's.

PLEASE NOTE; "The Good Buyer" only trade buy trades and most pairs trade on Monday only if receiving a signal from indicator. (1-3 trades per week).

Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.


Jacques Koch
183
Jacques Koch 2025.07.08 21:28 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Antonius Loubser
749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Antonius Loubser 2025.07.09 15:27
Hi, Thanx for your review, it's always good to get feedback from traders that the EA trade profitable.
deor
55
deor 2025.07.07 15:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Antonius Loubser
749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Antonius Loubser 2025.07.09 15:56
Hi, Thanx for your review, I'm glad to see that more traders are happy with the EA.
Rispondi alla recensione