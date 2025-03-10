Valute / FXN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FXN: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund
16.01 USD 0.33 (2.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXN ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.95 e ad un massimo di 16.24.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXN News
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN)?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.95 16.24
Intervallo Annuale
12.54 18.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.34
- Apertura
- 16.24
- Bid
- 16.01
- Ask
- 16.31
- Minimo
- 15.95
- Massimo
- 16.24
- Volume
- 188
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.25%
20 settembre, sabato