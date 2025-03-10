QuotazioniSezioni
FXN: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

16.01 USD 0.33 (2.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXN ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.95 e ad un massimo di 16.24.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.95 16.24
Intervallo Annuale
12.54 18.15
Chiusura Precedente
16.34
Apertura
16.24
Bid
16.01
Ask
16.31
Minimo
15.95
Massimo
16.24
Volume
188
Variazione giornaliera
-2.02%
Variazione Mensile
-2.97%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.67%
Variazione Annuale
-0.25%
20 settembre, sabato