CLPR: Clipper Realty Inc

4.14 USD 0.14 (3.27%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLPR ha avuto una variazione del -3.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.13 e ad un massimo di 4.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Clipper Realty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.13 4.28
Intervallo Annuale
3.39 7.12
Chiusura Precedente
4.28
Apertura
4.28
Bid
4.14
Ask
4.44
Minimo
4.13
Massimo
4.28
Volume
31
Variazione giornaliera
-3.27%
Variazione Mensile
-7.38%
Variazione Semestrale
5.61%
Variazione Annuale
-28.13%
21 settembre, domenica