Valute / CLPR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CLPR: Clipper Realty Inc
4.14 USD 0.14 (3.27%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLPR ha avuto una variazione del -3.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.13 e ad un massimo di 4.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Clipper Realty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLPR News
- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- 2 REITs To Buy Before September 17th
- Clipper Realty: Undervalued With A Dividend Yield That's Fully Covered By AFFO (NYSE:CLPR)
- Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Clipper Realty (CLPR) Q2 NOI Hits Record
- Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- 2 REITs Most Investors Should Own
- Clipper Realty Stock: Upside Potential, But Far From Risk-Free (NYSE:CLPR)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Should Value Investors Buy Clipper Realty (CLPR) Stock?
- REITs With Great Upside Potential
- Clipper Realty: 141 Livingston Renewal, 9.8% Yield, Multifamily Rent Growth (NYSE:CLPR)
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Trading At Irresistible Bargains
- 2 REITs Most Investors Should Own
- Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clipper Realty: Q4 Reignites Bull Case, 9.3% Dividend, Strong Buy (NYSE:CLPR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.13 4.28
Intervallo Annuale
3.39 7.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.28
- Apertura
- 4.28
- Bid
- 4.14
- Ask
- 4.44
- Minimo
- 4.13
- Massimo
- 4.28
- Volume
- 31
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.13%
21 settembre, domenica