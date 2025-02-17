Moedas / CLPR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CLPR: Clipper Realty Inc
4.29 USD 0.08 (1.90%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLPR para hoje mudou para 1.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.22 e o mais alto foi 4.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Clipper Realty Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLPR Notícias
- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- 2 REITs To Buy Before September 17th
- Clipper Realty: Undervalued With A Dividend Yield That's Fully Covered By AFFO (NYSE:CLPR)
- Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Clipper Realty (CLPR) Q2 NOI Hits Record
- Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- 2 REITs Most Investors Should Own
- Clipper Realty Stock: Upside Potential, But Far From Risk-Free (NYSE:CLPR)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Should Value Investors Buy Clipper Realty (CLPR) Stock?
- REITs With Great Upside Potential
- Clipper Realty: 141 Livingston Renewal, 9.8% Yield, Multifamily Rent Growth (NYSE:CLPR)
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Trading At Irresistible Bargains
- 2 REITs Most Investors Should Own
- Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clipper Realty: Q4 Reignites Bull Case, 9.3% Dividend, Strong Buy (NYSE:CLPR)
Faixa diária
4.22 4.34
Faixa anual
3.39 7.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.21
- Open
- 4.22
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- Low
- 4.22
- High
- 4.34
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- 1.90%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.44%
- Mudança anual
- -25.52%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh