BOUT: Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

39.43 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BOUT ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.43 e ad un massimo di 39.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.43 39.62
Intervallo Annuale
31.08 42.39
Chiusura Precedente
39.50
Apertura
39.62
Bid
39.43
Ask
39.73
Minimo
39.43
Massimo
39.62
Volume
4
Variazione giornaliera
-0.18%
Variazione Mensile
5.15%
Variazione Semestrale
9.47%
Variazione Annuale
8.50%
21 settembre, domenica