QuotesSections
Currencies / BOUT
Back to US Stock Market

BOUT: Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

38.83 USD 0.25 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BOUT exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.51 and at a high of 38.83.

Follow Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOUT News

Daily Range
38.51 38.83
Year Range
31.08 42.39
Previous Close
38.58
Open
38.51
Bid
38.83
Ask
39.13
Low
38.51
High
38.83
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.65%
Month Change
3.55%
6 Months Change
7.80%
Year Change
6.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev