ARLO: Arlo Technologies Inc

18.08 USD 0.08 (0.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARLO ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.80 e ad un massimo di 18.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Arlo Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.80 18.13
Intervallo Annuale
7.84 18.74
Chiusura Precedente
18.00
Apertura
18.05
Bid
18.08
Ask
18.38
Minimo
17.80
Massimo
18.13
Volume
1.533 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.44%
Variazione Mensile
4.69%
Variazione Semestrale
84.49%
Variazione Annuale
49.79%
