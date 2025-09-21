Valute / USDCZK
USDCZK: US Dollar vs Czech Koruna
20.59708 CZK 0.06840 (0.33%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Czech Koruna
Il tasso di cambio USDCZK ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 20.43578 CZK e ad un massimo di 20.68110 CZK per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Corona Ceca. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.43578 20.68110
Intervallo Annuale
20.32318 24.75460
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.5286 8
- Apertura
- 20.6040 0
- Bid
- 20.5970 8
- Ask
- 20.5973 8
- Minimo
- 20.4357 8
- Massimo
- 20.6811 0
- Volume
- 93.937 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.04%
21 settembre, domenica