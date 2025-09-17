Currencies / USDCZK
USDCZK: US Dollar vs Czech Koruna
20.43378 CZK 0.01880 (0.09%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Czech Koruna
USDCZK exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 20.36778 CZK and at a high of 20.49190 CZK per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Czech Koruna dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
20.36778 20.49190
Year Range
20.36778 24.75460
- Previous Close
- 20.4149 8
- Open
- 20.4811 0
- Bid
- 20.4337 8
- Ask
- 20.4340 8
- Low
- 20.3677 8
- High
- 20.4919 0
- Volume
- 13.761 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.40%
- Year Change
- -9.76%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev