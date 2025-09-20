Devises / USDCZK
USDCZK: US Dollar vs Czech Koruna
20.59708 CZK 0.06840 (0.33%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Czech Koruna
Le taux de change de USDCZK a changé de 0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 20.43578 CZK et à un maximum de 20.68110 CZK pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Couronne Tchèque. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
20.43578 20.68110
Range Annuel
20.32318 24.75460
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.5286 8
- Ouverture
- 20.6040 0
- Bid
- 20.5970 8
- Ask
- 20.5973 8
- Plus Bas
- 20.4357 8
- Plus Haut
- 20.6811 0
- Volume
- 93.937 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.33%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.09%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.69%
- Changement Annuel
- -9.04%
20 septembre, samedi