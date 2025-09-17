QuotazioniSezioni
EURHKD
EURHKD: Euro vs Hong Kong Dollar

9.12905 HKD 0.03588 (0.39%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Hong Kong Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EURHKD ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 9.11998 HKD e ad un massimo di 9.17009 HKD per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Dollaro di Hong Kong. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.11998 9.17009
Intervallo Annuale
7.92330 9.28604
Chiusura Precedente
9.1649 3
Apertura
9.1641 5
Bid
9.1290 5
Ask
9.1293 5
Minimo
9.1199 8
Massimo
9.1700 9
Volume
77.657 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.39%
Variazione Mensile
0.18%
Variazione Semestrale
8.47%
Variazione Annuale
5.48%
21 settembre, domenica