QuotesSections
Currencies / EURHKD
Back to Currencies

EURHKD: Euro vs Hong Kong Dollar

9.22570 HKD 0.00611 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Hong Kong Dollar

EURHKD exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 9.20028 HKD and at a high of 9.23742 HKD per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Hong Kong Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURHKD News

Daily Range
9.20028 9.23742
Year Range
7.92330 9.28604
Previous Close
9.2318 1
Open
9.2267 6
Bid
9.2257 0
Ask
9.2260 0
Low
9.2002 8
High
9.2374 2
Volume
4.830 K
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
1.24%
6 Months Change
9.62%
Year Change
6.59%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev