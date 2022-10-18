Gold Lion M1

It is an attractive, smart and safe robot with a stop loss.

If you have invested more than 100$, you should fill in the Stop Loss option by inserting a stop number in the point so that you can protect your account in case of danger.

Adjust the stop loss number to your capital management

The (SL) option in the input is for stop loss

It is better to activate this bot on "XAUUSD" in time M1


If you want less risk, use M5 time frame or change "Pivote" parameters

This robot is fully automatic. If you need to change or help,  Send me a message or email
 
To improve, it is better to run it on a separate account and do not use that account for manual trades

Account type: ECN, ECN Pro or Low spread

Leverage 1: 100 upwards

Starting capital: minimum 100$

You can use the test in the demo account to better understand the operation of the robot.


