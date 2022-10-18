Gold Lion M1
- Hamidreza Mortazapour
- Versione: 12.33
- Aggiornato: 21 ottobre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
It is an attractive, smart and safe robot with a stop loss.
If you have invested more than 100$, you should fill in the Stop Loss option by inserting a stop number in the point so that you can protect your account in case of danger.
Adjust the stop loss number to your capital management
The (SL) option in the input is for stop loss
If you want less risk, use M5 time frame or change "Pivote" parameters
This robot is fully automatic. If you need to change or help, Send me a message or email
To improve, it is better to run it on a separate account and do not use that account for manual trades
Account type: ECN, ECN Pro or Low spread
Leverage 1: 100 upwards
Starting capital: minimum 100$
You can use the test in the demo account to better understand the operation of the robot.