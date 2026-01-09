Elliott Wave Ai Impulse Signals Scanner

 WAVES ULTIMATE LIVE SIGNALS

The World's First AI-Powered Elliott Wave Scanner That Finds 5-Star Trading Opportunities AUTOMATICALLY

 ATTENTION FRUSTRATED TRADERS:

Tired of missing perfect entries?
Exhausted from analyzing charts for hours?
Sick of indicators that repaint and give false signals?

 INTRODUCING: WAVES ULTIMATE LIVE SIGNALS

 HOW THE INDICATOR WORKS

1. Core Principle

This indicator scans for Elliott Wave patterns automatically across all Market Watch symbols. It identifies:

· Impulse Waves (Wave 1, 3, 5 - strongest moves)
· Corrective Waves (Wave 2, 4, A, B, C)
· Wave relationships based on Fibonacci ratios

2. Scanning Process

1. Market Watch Scan: Scans ALL symbols in your Market Watch (100+ pairs)
2. Trend Detection: Uses 20-period moving average to identify uptrends/downtrends
3. Swing Detection: Finds highs/lows to identify wave patterns
4. Confidence Scoring: Each signal gets a confidence percentage (60-100%)
5. Top 5 Selection: Only shows the 5 highest-confidence signals

3. Signal Components

Each signal includes:

· Symbol & Timeframe: Which currency pair and chart period
· Direction: BUY or SELL
· Wave Number: Which wave is forming (3 is strongest)
· Entry Price: Exact entry level
· Stop Loss: Risk management level
· Take Profit: Profit target
· Confidence: How reliable the signal is
· Risk/Reward Ratio: Potential reward vs risk

 HOW TO TRADE WITH THIS INDICATOR

TRADING RULES

1. Signal Priority System

```
Priority 1: Wave 3 Signals (Gold Color) - STRONGEST
Priority 2: Wave 5 Signals (Magenta) - Good but final wave
Priority 3: Wave 1 Signals - Early but riskier
```

2. Confidence-Based Trading

· 80-100% Confidence (Lime Color): HIGH probability - Enter full position
· 60-79% Confidence (Gold Color): MEDIUM probability - Enter half position
· Below 60% Confidence: AVOID - Too risky

3. Entry Strategy

```
FOR BUY SIGNALS:
1. Wait for price to touch ENTRY line (Green)
2. Confirm with bullish candle close above entry
3. Place stop loss at RED line
4. Set take profit at LIME line

FOR SELL SIGNALS:
1. Wait for price to touch ENTRY line (Red)
2. Confirm with bearish candle close below entry
3. Place stop loss at RED line (above price)
4. Set take profit at LIME line (below price)
```

4. Money Management

```
Position Size Formula:
Risk Amount = Account Balance × Risk% (Default: 2%)
Position Size = Risk Amount ÷ (Entry - Stop Loss)

Example:
$10,000 account × 2% = $200 risk
Entry: 1.1000, SL: 1.0980 = 20 pip risk
$200 ÷ 20 pips = $10 per pip position
```

5. Timeframe Strategy

Best Timeframes for Trading:

· H1 (1 Hour): Primary signals (indicator uses H1 by default)
· H4 (4 Hour): Higher confidence but fewer signals
· D1 (Daily): Swing trading positions (hold days/weeks)

Time of Day:

· London Session (8 AM - 12 PM GMT): Best for EUR, GBP pairs
· New York Session (1 PM - 5 PM GMT): Best for USD pairs
· Asian Session (11 PM - 8 AM GMT): Avoid - low volatility

 DASHBOARD INTERPRETATION

Dashboard Columns Explained:

1. SYMBOL: Currency pair
2. TF: Timeframe (H1, H4, etc.)
3. SIGNAL: BUY (Lime) / SELL (Red)
4. WAVE: Wave number (3 = best)
5. CONF%: Confidence percentage
6. ENTRY: Exact entry price
7. SL: Stop loss price
8. TP: Take profit price
9. RR: Risk/Reward ratio (1:1.5 minimum)

Color Coding:

· GREEN TEXT: BUY signals
· RED TEXT: SELL signals
· GOLD TEXT: Wave 3 signals (most important)
· MAGENTA TEXT: Wave 5 signals
· RED BACKGROUND: Stop Loss column
· LIME BACKGROUND: Take Profit column

 CHART DISPLAY FEATURES

On-Chart Lines:

1. ENTRY LINE (Thick Solid Line):
   · BUY: Green line
   · SELL: Red line
   · Wave 3: Gold line
   · Wave 5: Magenta line
2. STOP LOSS LINE (Red Dashed Line):
   · Always below entry for BUY
   · Always above entry for SELL
   · Displayed with price label
3. TAKE PROFIT LINE (Lime Dashed Line):
   · Always above entry for BUY
   · Always below entry for SELL
   · Displayed with price label

Additional Features:

· Daily Pivot Levels: Yellow lines showing support/resistance
· Control Buttons: SCAN NOW, CLEAR ALL, HIDE/SHOW
· Auto-refresh: Scans every 5 minutes (configurable)

 OPTIMAL SETTINGS

For Beginners:

```
Min Confidence: 70%
Require Wave 3: ON
Max Risk: 1%
Min Reward Ratio: 2.0
Signal Expiry: 30 minutes
Auto Scan: ON (every 5 min)
Max Signals: 5
Show Signal Lines: ON
```

For Experienced Traders:

```
Min Confidence: 60%
Require Wave 3: OFF
Max Risk: 2%
Min Reward Ratio: 1.5
Signal Expiry: 60 minutes
Auto Scan: ON (every 3 min)
Max Signals: 5
Show Pivots: ON
```

 TRADING STRATEGIES

Strategy 1: Conservative Wave Trader

```
1. Only trade Wave 3 signals
2. Minimum 80% confidence
3. Risk/Reward: 1:2 or better
4. Trade only during London/NY overlap
5. Use H4 timeframe for confirmation
```

Strategy 2: Aggressive Scanner

```
1. Trade all Wave 3, 5 signals
2. Minimum 65% confidence
3. Risk/Reward: 1:1.5 minimum
4. Multiple pairs, smaller positions
5. Use H1 timeframe for entries
```

Strategy 3: News Filter Trader

```
1. Avoid major news events
2. Trade 1 hour before/after news
3. Use daily pivots as confluence
4. Wait for pullback to entry lines
5. Use tighter stop losses
```

 RISK MANAGEMENT RULES

MANDATORY RULES:

1. NEVER risk more than 2% per trade
2. ALWAYS use stop loss (lines provided)
3. NEVER trade against the signal direction
4. AVOID trading during high volatility (>3.0 setting)
5. CLOSE all trades before Friday 5 PM GMT

Position Sizing Table:

```
Account    Max Risk/Trade   Positions   Pair Selection
$1,000     $20 (2%)         1-2         Majors only
$5,000     $100 (2%)        2-3         Majors + Crosses
$10,000    $200 (2%)        3-5         All pairs
$50,000+   $1,000 (2%)      5-10        Diversified
```

 BEST PRACTICES

Daily Routine:

1. Morning Check (8 AM GMT):
   · Click SCAN NOW
   · Review top 5 signals
   · Check economic calendar
2. Session Monitoring:
   · London Open: Focus on EUR, GBP
   · NY Open: Focus on USD pairs
   · Asian Session: Prepare for next day
3. Trade Management:
   · Enter at exact entry price
   · Set SL and TP immediately
   · Move SL to breakeven at 1:1 RR
   · Take partial profits at 1:1 RR

Common Mistakes to Avoid:

```
✗ DON'T chase signals after they move 20+ pips
✗ DON'T ignore the confidence percentage
✗ DON'T trade without checking daily pivots
✗ DON'T hold trades over weekends
✗ DON'T add to losing positions
```

 TROUBLESHOOTING

If No Signals Appear:

1. Click "SCAN NOW" button
2. Check Market Watch has symbols
3. Increase "Min Confidence" to 60%
4. Disable "Require Wave 3" temporarily
5. Ensure "Auto Scan" is ON

If Lines Don't Show on Chart:

1. Check "Show Signal Lines" is ON
2. Click "CLEAR ALL" then "SCAN NOW"
3. Make sure symbol matches signal symbol
4. Check chart timeframe matches signal TF

Performance Tips:

1. Reduce scanning pairs if computer is slow
2. Use H1 timeframe only for faster scanning
3. Close other indicators for better performance
4. Restart MT5 weekly to clear memory

 ADVANCED TRADING TIPS

Confluence Trading:

Combine signals with:

1. Daily Pivot Levels (already shown)
2. Previous Day High/Low
3. Round Numbers (1.1000, 1.1100)
4. Fibonacci Retracement levels

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

```
Primary: H1 (Signal Timeframe)
Secondary: H4 (Trend Direction)
Tertiary: D1 (Major Support/Resistance)
```

Elliott Wave Psychology:

· Wave 3: Strongest, fastest move - Trade aggressively
· Wave 5: Final push - Take profits quickly
· Corrective Waves: Avoid or trade small

 PRO TRADER SECRETS

1. The Golden Rule: Wave 3 signals during London-NY overlap = Highest probability
2. Friday Fade: Close all positions by Friday afternoon (profit taking)
3. Monday Morning Gap: Check for weekend gaps before trading
4. News Spike: Wait 15 minutes after news before entering
5. Session Transition: Best signals occur 30 min before session change

 QUICK REFERENCE CARD

```
TOP 5 SIGNALS DASHBOARD:
#1 = Highest Confidence Signal
Wave 3 = Gold = Best Trade
Confidence > 80% = High Probability
RR > 1.5 = Good Risk/Reward

CHART LINES:
Green/Red = Entry
Red Dashed = Stop Loss
Lime Dashed = Take Profit

ACTION PLAN:
1. Click SCAN NOW
2. Check Confidence % (80%+)
3. Check Wave Number (3 is best)
4. Wait for price at Entry line
5. Enter with SL/TP as shown
6. Manage according to RR
```

 LEARNING PATH

Week 1-2: Observation

· Watch signals without trading
· Note which signals work best
· Understand wave patterns

Week 3-4: Demo Trading

· Trade with $10,000 demo account
· Follow all rules strictly
· Keep trade journal

Week 5+: Live Trading

· Start with $1,000 minimum
· Risk 1% per trade initially
· Gradually increase as profitable

---

Remember: This is a TOOL, not a crystal ball. No indicator is 100% accurate. Combine with proper risk management, discipline, and continuous learning. The indicator gives you high-probability setups, but YOU control the execution and money management.

Best of luck with your trading! 



