Laguerre RSI Indicator Signal for MT5
- Indicatori
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
Please check our products: LINKThe Laguerre Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to deliver accurate trend detection, momentum analysis, and market filtering. It leverages advanced alpha and gamma ratios to optimize price smoothing, reduce market noise, and enhance signal accuracy. With customizable parameters, traders can adapt the indicator to Forex, crypto, stocks, and indices across all timeframes. This indicator helps identify trend direction, overbought and oversold levels, and high-probability buy and sell signals. Ideal for algorithmic trading, scalping, day trading, and swing trading, the Laguerre Indicator improves trading performance, risk management, and decision-making efficiency.
SETTING OF THIS INDICATOR
source of price: it can be close, open, high, or low
alpha ratio: the ratio should be between 0.01 and 0.99.
color change: if it is false it will be blue and if it is true it will be green and red. you can change the colors too
send an alert: sending an alert if Laguerre breaks 0.2 like from down to top a buy signal and if it breaks 0.8 like from above it will send a sell signal.
send notification: sends a notification to your phone.