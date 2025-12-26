Contex
- Indicatori
- Elias Teixeira De Araujo
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Bi-Color Trend Indicator with Confirmation
This system follows the trend based on the indicator's color shift, prioritizing candle confirmation to filter out false signals.
-
Buy Signal (Long): The indicator turns Green. Entry is executed only on the second green candle (trend confirmation).
-
Sell Signal (Short): The indicator turns Red. Entry is executed only on the second red candle.
-
Flat Market Filter: If the market is ranging, flat, or showing low volatility ("tranquilo"), no trades are taken.