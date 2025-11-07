Red Magic Channel Order Blocks Indicator

≤§≥ The red magic channel Position Manager Indicator helps you build a trading plan from scratch and shows all the parameters directly on the chart. ≤§≥ All red magic channel products come with a pdf manual in English. Here is the link for the Position Manager Indicator : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPoyo7EUJghH5I8fQARzbqXYh_UOn67V/view?usp=sharing ≤§≥ If you encounter any issues with the Position Manager Indicator, contact us at redmagicchannel@gmail.com