Mavis Trader MT4

    ⚡ Overview

    MAVIS Trader is a powerful one-click trading panel designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and precise control.
    It lets you open multiple Buy/Sell positions instantly, automatically synchronize SL/TP levels across all open trades, and close every position on the symbol with a single click.
    Perfect for scalpers, grid traders, and anyone who needs consistent, mirrored risk management without manual editing.

    🧩 Key Features

    • One-Click Buy/Sell: Open several trades at once with your chosen Lot Size and Number of Trades.

    • Auto SL/TP Mirroring: Change SL/TP on one position — MAVIS instantly applies it to all others for the same symbol.

    • Close All Button: Instantly close every open position on the current chart symbol.

    • Adjustable On-Chart Panel: Clean, minimal, and movable interface.

    • Broker-Safe: Enforces minimum stop distance and price precision automatically.

    • Ultra-Lightweight: No indicators, no lag, no unnecessary complexity — pure execution efficiency.

    ⚙️ How It Works

    1. Set Lot Size and Number of Trades in the panel fields.

    2. Click Buy or Sell to open all positions instantly.

    3. Edit SL/TP on any one trade — MAVIS synchronizes those levels across all others.

    4. Use CloseAll to quickly close all open trades for the current symbol.

    🎯 Who It’s For

    • Scalpers: Open multiple trades instantly in volatile markets.

    • Grid Traders: Maintain consistent SL/TP across multi-entry strategies.

    • Manual Traders: Manage trades visually without cluttered scripts or panels.

    • Risk-Conscious Users: Keep uniform protective levels across all trades.

    🔧 Inputs

    Parameter Description
    LotSize Trading lot size per position
    NumTrades Number of positions to open per click
    panelX / panelY Panel position on chart
    buttonWidth / buttonHeight Button dimensions
    DefaultLot / DefaultTrades Prefilled default inputs

    💼 Recommendations

    • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread for faster execution

    • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, and Synthetic Indices

    • Stops Distance: MAVIS respects broker minimum stop levels automatically

    • Minimum Deposit: $200 (recommended $500 for indices)

    🧠 Notes

    • MAVIS Trader is a manual execution and management panel — it does not auto-trade or generate signals.

    • SL/TP synchronization applies to all open positions of the same symbol only.

    • Enable Algo Trading in your MT toolbar before use.

    ✅ Support & Updates

    • Lifetime free updates and full customer support via MQL5 messages.



