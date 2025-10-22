BigMindSetConsalidationandLiquidityIndicator

BigMindset Liquidity & Volatility Indicator – $120

Price: $120 USD

Overview:

The BigMindset Liquidity & Volatility Indicator is a powerful stand-alone tool for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies low liquidity, high liquidity, and consolidation zones in the market. It provides traders with actionable insights to help avoid whipsaws, recognize strong momentum, and make smarter trading decisions—all without cluttering the chart.

Why You Need This Indicator:

Instant Market Clarity Quickly see the current market condition with simple caution icons: 🟡 Yellow = Low liquidity → potential whipsaws 🟢 Green = High liquidity → strong market activity ⚪ Gray = Consolidation → low volatility zone

Avoid Market Noise Helps you skip trades in unstable or stagnant markets.

Focus only on moments when liquidity and volatility favor high-confidence trades. Enhanced Trading Decisions Identify momentum shifts and potential breakout zones.

Visual cues allow faster decision-making without analyzing multiple indicators. Intuitive and Non-Intrusive Icons are displayed on the left of your chart—no interference with candlesticks.

Tooltips provide explanations for each state, making it easy for beginners and professionals alike. Reliable & Efficient Works across all MT5 timeframes.

Updates in real-time with minimal CPU usage.

Independent, fully functional, and ready for live trading.

Key Features:

Detects low liquidity (whipsaw warning) and high liquidity (strong momentum).

Detects consolidation/low volatility areas.

Visual cues via colored caution icons with tooltips.

Simple, actionable, and easy-to-read display.

Compatible with all MT5 timeframes.

Lightweight and CPU-friendly.

Watermark branding: “© BigMindset with Kenielio Lewis – Liquidity & Volatility Suite”

Why $120:

This is a professional-grade trading tool designed to simplify complex market conditions into clear, actionable insights. It saves traders time, reduces mistakes, and improves decision-making—making it a worthy investment for serious traders.