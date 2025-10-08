Largest Deltas is a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 that performs real-time market volume analysis and precisely calculates the Difference in Trade Volumes (Delta) at each price level within a bar. The tool visualizes the most significant price levels where market activity was at its peak, providing the trader with a clear understanding of the balance of power between "bulls" and "bears."

Key Features and Advantages:

💡 Identification of the Key Delta Level:

Automatically finds the price inside each bar with the maximum difference between buy and sell volumes. This is the point where one side dominated with the greatest force.

🎯 Intuitive On-Chart Visualization: Displays markers (rectangles or triangles) directly on the chart, precisely indicating the price where the delta extremum was recorded. Color-coded indicators: Green for positive delta (buyer predominance), Red for negative delta (seller predominance). Customizable history depth determines how many recent bars to display markers for.

📊 Detailed Comment with Analytical Table: Three operating modes: You can disable the comment, show data only for the last bar, or for any bar under the mouse cursor. A complete table with a breakdown for all price levels: buy volume, sell volume, total volume, and delta for each price. Table scrolling (using the UP / DOWN arrow keys) to view all data if the number of levels exceeds the set row limit. The row with the found delta extremum is automatically highlighted in the table with a ▲ or ▼ symbol.

⚙️ High Performance and Optimization: Uses an intelligent data cache buffer, which prevents repeated heavy calculations when scrolling through history and ensures a fast response. Economical use of terminal resources.



Who is this indicator for?

For traders who use volume analysis (Volume Profile, VSA, Footprint).

For scalpers and day traders who need to see the instantaneous balance of power.

For anyone who wants to find confirmation for their trades in market volumes and identify significant support and resistance levels.

Main Settings:

Drawing Type: Choice between rectangles ( rectangle ) and triangles ( triangle ).

History Depth: The number of historical bars for which markers are displayed.

Colors: Customization of colors for positive and negative delta.

Comment Mode: Full control over the display of the information table.

Note: Rotating the mouse wheel away from you allows you to recalculate and redraw markers on the chart for a new time frame or chart scale.