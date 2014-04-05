Compression Breakout Indicator

Potential Supply & Demand Compression Zone Indicator





This indicator identifies potential compression (supply & demand) zones across multiple timeframes.

It highlights areas where the market has been consolidating and is likely to build up energy before a breakout.





When aarrow appears, it marks a potential breakout from the compression zone.

Traders can then consider placing buy or sell orders in the direction of the breakout, following their own risk-management rules.





The indicator is designed for M15, M30, H1, and H4 charts, helping traders spot early opportunities where price is likely to move strongly out of tight ranges.