Compression Breakout Indicator
- Indicatori
- Truong Van Huy
- Versione: 1.50
- Attivazioni: 5
Potential Supply & Demand Compression Zone Indicator
This indicator identifies potential compression (supply & demand) zones across multiple timeframes.
It highlights areas where the market has been consolidating and is likely to build up energy before a breakout.
When aarrow appears, it marks a potential breakout from the compression zone.
Traders can then consider placing buy or sell orders in the direction of the breakout, following their own risk-management rules.
The indicator is designed for M15, M30, H1, and H4 charts, helping traders spot early opportunities where price is likely to move strongly out of tight ranges.