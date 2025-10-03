TA Ideas
- Utilità
- Bogdan Chirukin
- Versione: 1.0
TA Ideas is a smart assistant for traders who rely on technical analysis. It automatically identifies potential support and resistance zones, marks key extremum points, and considers trading volumes on each bar. This tool helps you spot meaningful structures on the chart faster and with greater precision. Its clear, minimalist visualization makes analysis more intuitive, while flexible customization options allow adaptation to your individual strategy.