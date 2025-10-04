Pmax Indicator for MT5
- Indicatori
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Check all of our products here: All Products
Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Type: Custom Technical Trading Indicator
-
Level: Intermediate
-
Timeframes: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)
-
Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading
-
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
Settings & Parameters
-
Source – source of price
-
ATR Period
-
Multiplier of ATR
-
Moving Average Type: SMA - EMA - WMA - TMA - VAR - WWMA -ZLEMA - TSF
-
Moving Average Length
-
Change ATR Calculation Method: two different types of calculations
-
Normalize the ATR
-
Show Crossing signals: if two bands cross, send a signal
-
Show price band crossing: if the red band crosses the price
-
Additional Parameters:
-
Tester Settings – for backtesting & strategy optimization
-
Alert Settings – real-time alerts and notifications on every signal
What Does This Indicator Do?
The Profit Maximizer Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trend-reversal and momentum-detection tool.
It works by combining ATR (Average True Range) and Moving Averages to dynamically track volatility and direction.
-
When the red and blue bands cross, the indicator generates buy or sell signals.
-
When the price crosses the red band, it signals potential entry points:
-
Buy signal – when price crosses the red band from below.
-
Sell signal – when price crosses the red band from above.
This dual-confirmation system makes it easy to:
✔ Identify trend reversals
✔ Capture breakouts early
✔ Follow market momentum on any symbol
Benefits of Using This Indicator
-
Accurate Reversal Detection – highlights potential reversal and continuation zones in trending or ranging markets
-
Universal Application – works seamlessly on all markets: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices
-
Boosts Confidence – clear buy/sell signals help traders improve entries and exits
-
User-Friendly – designed for both intermediate and professional traders
-
Versatile Tool – combine with moving averages, support & resistance, or other technical indicators for stronger trading strategies
Why Choose Profit Maximizer?
Unlike many generic tools, the Profit Maximizer Indicator for MT5 blends volatility analysis with moving average crossovers to deliver precise and timely trading signals.
It’s designed to simplify decision-making, enhance risk management, and maximize profit potential in any market condition.