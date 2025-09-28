Lots calculator average price
- Indicatori
- Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Total opened lots calculation & Average price show on chart.
You can manage lots size it's helpful who opened many lots in different price leval and it's shows Average price of lots.it's indicator not EA. Available only Mt5. Attach on chart which open positions pairwhich you want to calculate and want to know all lots average price. Excellent indicator which may help to controls your lots size.