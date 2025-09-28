Lots calculator average price

Total opened lots calculation & Average price show on chart.

You can manage lots size it's helpful who opened many lots in different price leval and it's shows Average price of lots.it's indicator not EA. Available only Mt5. Attach on chart which open positions pairwhich you want to calculate and want to know all lots average price. Excellent indicator which may help to controls your lots size.

Altri dall’autore
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione