CandleScope Pro Demo – Candlestick Pattern Indicator

CandleScope Pro Demo is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects and labels the most popular candlestick patterns directly on your chart. This tool is designed to help traders of all levels quickly identify key reversal and continuation signals, improving decision-making and trading accuracy.

Key Features:

Automatic Detection: Instantly scans and highlights the following candlestick patterns: Doji Spinning Top Inside Bar Harami Piercing Line Dark Cloud Cover

Visual Alerts: Each pattern is marked with a clear arrow and a label for easy recognition.

Customizable Appearance: Choose your preferred colors, arrow styles, and label settings.

Works on All Timeframes and Symbols: Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

Lightweight and Fast: Optimized for minimal impact on platform performance.

How to Use:

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe. Watch as patterns are automatically detected and labeled in real time. Use the visual signals to enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies.

Who is it for?

Day traders, swing traders, and investors who use candlestick analysis.

Beginners learning price action and candlestick patterns.

Experienced traders seeking to automate pattern recognition.

Note:

This is a demo version. The full version includes more advanced patterns, alerts, and customization options.

Visit CandleScope Pro Full Version for more features.