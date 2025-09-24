CandleScope Pro

This indicator automatically detects and visually marks the most important bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns on your chart.
It highlights each detected pattern with arrows, labels, and optional colored boxes, and displays a summary panel with pattern counts.

Supported Bullish Patterns:

  • Hammer
  • Inverted Hammer
  • Bullish Engulfing
  • Morning Star
  • Bullish Harami
  • Bullish Pin Bar

Supported Bearish Patterns:

  • Shooting Star
  • Bearish Engulfing
  • Gravestone Doji
  • Evening Star
  • Bearish Harami
  • Bearish Pin Bar

Features:

  • Customizable arrow symbols and colors for each pattern
  • Optional label and box highlighting for detected candles
  • Summary panel showing which patterns are currently detected and their counts
  • Optimized for smooth performance

Usage:

  • Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe
  • Use the settings panel to enable/disable patterns, change colors, symbols, and display options

This tool helps traders quickly spot key reversal signals and make informed trading decisions based on price action.


Altri dall’autore
CandleScope
Ayodeji Se Amodu
Indicatori
CandleScope Pro Demo – Candlestick Pattern Indicator CandleScope Pro Demo is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects and labels the most popular candlestick patterns directly on your chart. This tool is designed to help traders of all levels quickly identify key reversal and continuation signals, improving decision-making and trading accuracy. Key Features: Automatic Detection:   Instantly scans and highlights the following candlestick patterns: Doji Spin
FREE
