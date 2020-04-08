PivotTrend Sentinel

All-in-one pivots + trend + smart alerts. PivotTrend Sentinel reveals key decision levels across multiple periods while staying context-aware with a clean, non-intrusive UI. It combines Daily history pivots, Weekly/Monthly structure, and now Quarterly / Semi-Annual / Annual (Q/H/Y) levels—plus a flexible trend filter and one-shot notifications (touch & trend change). Built for clarity and speed on any symbol/timeframe.

Who it’s for

Beginners, professional traders, and institutions (including banks, funds, and proprietary desks) that want consistent, transparent levels and disciplined alerting.

What’s new in v3

  • New timeframes: Quarterly (Q), Semi-Annual (H), Annual (Y) with full feature parity (Open, High/Low, PP, SR R1–R5/S1–S5, labels, history depth, alerts).

  • Engine integration: redraw pipeline + hash extended for the new inputs to keep rendering stable and responsive.

  • Stability & UX: objects are hidden & non-selectable to avoid accidental edits; previous-span pivot calculation refined; backward-compatible defaults (new periods off).

Core features

  • Multi-pivot modes: Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie.

  • Daily history: plots per-day pivots/R/S lines for prior days (excellent for intraday structure).

  • Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Semi-Annual / Annual: each with toggles for Open, High/Low, Pivots (PP), SR (R1–R5/S1–S5), labels, and history depth.

  • Trend filter (Daily emphasis):

    • MA Fast vs Slow on current TF, or higher-TF MA (HTF MA).

    • Auto-emphasis: in BUY bias, supports (S1–S5) plot thicker; in SELL bias, resistances (R1–R5) plot thicker.

  • Smart notifications:

    • Level touch (once per period): Pivot / R1–R5 / S1–S5 with tolerance.

    • Trend change (once per day): MA Fast cross Slow.

    • Delivery via Alert, Email, Push (MQL5 mobile).

  • Clean labels & layout: label shift (seconds) and vertical offset (pips) per timeframe to prevent overlap; unified naming:

    • Daily: DPP/DR/DS

    • Weekly: WPP/WR/WS

    • Monthly: MPP/MR/MS

    • Quarterly: QPP/QR/QS

    • Semi-Annual: HPP/HR/HS

    • Annual: YPP/YR/YS

  • Safe by design: all drawn objects use a unique prefix, are hidden & non-selectable, and auto-clean on removal.

  • Performance aware: internal hashing and minimal redraws keep charts smooth, even with multiple periods enabled.

Inputs & customization (highlights)

  • Pivot mode: Classic / Fibonacci / Camarilla / Woodie.

  • Trend filter: None / MA / HTF MA; Fast/Slow periods, methods, applied price.

  • Daily: days back, show today, extend to session end, line style/widths, colors, label shift & offset.

  • Weekly / Monthly / Q / H / Y: per-period toggles (Open/HL/PP/SR), history depth (WeeksBack / MonthsBack / QuartersBack / SemiYearsBack / YearsBack), line style/widths/colors, per-period label shift & offset.

  • Notifications: on-touch scope (daily/week/month/q/h/y), pivot/R/S selectors, tolerance (points), trend-change (daily), and channels (Alert/Email/Push).

How to use (quick start)

  1. Attach to any chart & timeframe.

  2. Choose Pivot Mode and (optionally) the Trend Filter (MA or HTF MA).

  3. Enable the periods you want: Weekly/Monthly and/or Q/H/Y; set history depth.

  4. Adjust label shift/offset (per timeframe) to fit your chart space.

  5. Turn on Notifications and pick the levels you care about (e.g., PP, R1–R3, S1–S3) with a sensible tolerance.

  6. (Optional) For intraday Gold setups, start with M15 presets and tweak from there.

Notes

  • Works on any symbol/timeframe; many users prefer XAUUSD M15 as a starting point, but settings are flexible for FX, indices, or crypto.

  • All new periods ship disabled; enable only what you need to keep charts tidy.

What’s included

  • Single MT4 indicator: PivotTrend Sentinel

  • Inline tooltips for inputs, clean defaults, and a minimal on-chart trend panel (Daily emphasis).

Changelog (v3)

  • Added Q/H/Y periods with full parity.

  • Extended redraw/hash; refined previous-span pivot logic.

  • Objects are now hidden & non-selectable by default; backward-compatible defaults.


