GoldStriker
- Utilitaires
- Sameer Singh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
GoldStrikeEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but capable of adapting to other symbols. Built with ICT/FVG concepts, liquidity sweeps, and S/R fractal retests, it provides both strict and flexible trading modes to suit different strategies.
This EA combines advanced market structure detection with a customizable model-learning engine, giving you high adaptability, strong risk management, and consistent performance.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ Auto-detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), BOS, Liquidity Sweeps & S/R retests
-
✅ Three run modes: Learn, Strict, and Strict-Flex
-
✅ ATR-based stop loss & take profit options
-
✅ Smart money–driven trade filtering
-
✅ Built-in machine learning model (fvg_model.dat)
-
✅ Risk control: lot sizing, fixed SL buffer, min TP/SL distance
-
✅ Works with Hedging & Netting accounts
-
✅ Plug & play – no external DLLs required
🔧 Main Inputs & Parameters
Risk & Execution
-
Fixed lot size: 0.01 (adjustable)
-
Base Risk:Reward: 2.0
-
Generic SL/zone buffer: 50 points
-
Min TP distance: 30 points
-
Max spread allowed: 2,000,000 (effectively unrestricted)
Market Structure Settings
-
ICT Filters: On/Off
-
BOS Lookback bars: 60
-
OB Search bars: 40
-
Use OB wicks: true/false
Model Engine
-
Model Enabled: true
-
Model Learn: true
-
Model File: fvg_model.dat
-
Learning Rate (LR): 0.01
-
Threshold: 0.55
-
Min Samples: 8
Fractal Levels
-
HTF for fractals: 15 Minutes
-
Bars to search last fractal: 300
-
S/R half-width: 30 points
-
Close beyond fractal (confirmation): 10 points
-
Retest required after break: true
-
Bars to look for retest: 6
-
Retest distance: 30 points
Liquidity & FVG
-
Bars to search for liquidity sweep: 24
-
Points beyond extremes to count sweep: 4
-
Bars allowed since FVG creation: 8
✅ Recommendations
-
Symbol: Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15
-
Min Deposit: $200+
-
Broker: ECN / low spread broker recommended
⚠️ Important Note
GoldStrikeEA is not a martingale, grid, or arbitrage bot. It trades based on market structure and SMC logic, which makes it sustainable in different market conditions.