GoldStriker

Overview

GoldStrikeEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but capable of adapting to other symbols. Built with ICT/FVG concepts, liquidity sweeps, and S/R fractal retests, it provides both strict and flexible trading modes to suit different strategies.

This EA combines advanced market structure detection with a customizable model-learning engine, giving you high adaptability, strong risk management, and consistent performance.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Auto-detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), BOS, Liquidity Sweeps & S/R retests

✅ Three run modes: Learn, Strict, and Strict-Flex

✅ ATR-based stop loss & take profit options

✅ Smart money–driven trade filtering

✅ Built-in machine learning model (fvg_model.dat)

✅ Risk control: lot sizing, fixed SL buffer, min TP/SL distance

✅ Works with Hedging & Netting accounts

✅ Plug & play – no external DLLs required

🔧 Main Inputs & Parameters

Risk & Execution

Fixed lot size : 0.01 (adjustable)

Base Risk:Reward : 2.0

Generic SL/zone buffer : 50 points

Min TP distance : 30 points

Max spread allowed: 2,000,000 (effectively unrestricted)

Market Structure Settings

ICT Filters : On/Off

BOS Lookback bars : 60

OB Search bars : 40

Use OB wicks: true/false

Model Engine

Model Enabled : true

Model Learn : true

Model File : fvg_model.dat

Learning Rate (LR) : 0.01

Threshold : 0.55

Min Samples: 8

Fractal Levels

HTF for fractals : 15 Minutes

Bars to search last fractal : 300

S/R half-width : 30 points

Close beyond fractal (confirmation) : 10 points

Retest required after break : true

Bars to look for retest : 6

Retest distance: 30 points

Liquidity & FVG

Bars to search for liquidity sweep : 24

Points beyond extremes to count sweep : 4

Bars allowed since FVG creation: 8

✅ Recommendations

Symbol : Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes : M5 – M15

Min Deposit : $200+

Broker: ECN / low spread broker recommended

⚠️ Important Note

GoldStrikeEA is not a martingale, grid, or arbitrage bot. It trades based on market structure and SMC logic, which makes it sustainable in different market conditions.



