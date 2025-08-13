Monet Spikes Detector
- Indicatori
- Lydia Kwarteng
- Versione: 1.0
Version 1.00 Author: MONETFX
Introduction
Monet Signal Master is a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that generates non-repainting buy and sell signals using advanced multi-oscillator analysis. The indicator combines Stochastic and RSI crossovers with SuperTrend filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Features include a cyberpunk-style dashboard, visual risk management zones, and comprehensive alert system.
How the Indicator Works
The indicator operates on a multi-confirmation signal generation system:
- Primary Signal Detection: Monitors Stochastic Signal line and RSI crossovers to identify potential entry points
- Trend Filtering: Uses SuperTrend calculations with ATR-based sensitivity to confirm trend direction
- Multi-timeframe Analysis: Incorporates M30 moving average trend filter for additional confirmation
- Support/Resistance Validation: Checks price levels against envelope boundaries before signal generation
- Visual Risk Zones: Automatically creates neural barriers at SuperTrend levels for stop-loss guidance
Signal Generation Logic:
- Long signals appear when Stochastic crosses below RSI with bullish SuperTrend confirmation
- Short signals appear when Stochastic crosses above RSI with bearish SuperTrend confirmation
- All signals are generated only on confirmed bars to ensure zero repainting
Key Input Parameters
Neural Core Settings:
- Neural Power (5): Controls the RSI period for signal strength analysis. Lower values increase sensitivity
- Neural Low (25): Oversold threshold level. Signals only generate when RSI falls below this level for longs
- Neural High (75): Overbought threshold level. Signals only generate when RSI rises above this level for shorts
Quantum Trend Engine:
- Quantum Periods (25): ATR calculation period for SuperTrend. Higher values smooth the trend line
- Quantum Sensitivity (22): SuperTrend multiplier affecting trend detection sensitivity. Lower values make trend changes more responsive
Visual Controls:
- Enable HUD: Toggle the cyberpunk dashboard display showing system status and signal statistics
- Show Neural Barriers: Enable visual risk management zones that appear at SuperTrend levels
- HUD Position: Choose dashboard location (four corner options available)
Alert Settings:
- Cyber Alerts: Enable audio notifications for new signals
- Matrix Push: Enable push notifications to mobile devices
The indicator includes automatic memory management and optimized performance for smooth operation across all timeframes.
Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee trading profits. All trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should thoroughly test the indicator on demo accounts before live trading. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this product. Trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.